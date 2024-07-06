Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Current opinion polls estimate the result for Marine Le Pen to be significantly weaker than initially expected. This is also due to an unusual alliance.

Paris – With the start of the second round of elections in the French overseas territories, France’s political landscape is moving towards new clarity about the country’s new political situation. But even if the latest polls for the French election suggest that the landslide victory of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is now a little less likely, France is heading for difficult times. Some are even warning that the country could become ungovernable.

The background: In most of the 577 constituencies, the extreme right-wing party was in the French election clearly ahead of the coalition of Prime Minister Macron and the left-wing alliance Nouveau Front Populaire. However, candidates from all three camps qualified for the runoff. In many cases, the person with the worse electoral prospects against the right-wing populists withdrew from the runoff. So voters in many places now have the choice between “right” and “not right” – even if they may have supported a different party in the first round.

Before the runoff election in France, several candidates withdrew their candidacy for the parliamentary seat in order to reduce the right’s chances of victory. (Symbolic photo) © Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

Election in France: Right-wing populists around Le Pen criticise withdrawal of candidates

While representatives of the Rassemblement National, such as party leader Jordan Bardella, accuse the other parties of foul play, the development also poses serious problems for the French political landscape. There are also disagreements between the parties, which are now forced to work together. to prevent a right-wing governmentpolitical differences that would make a coalition government work practically impossible. Depending on the election result, French politics could be further weakened.

Green Party Secretary General Marine Tondelier is also aware of this, and in a statement ZDF She spoke of an “unprecedented situation” in the television interview quoted and stressed that there was a risk that the country would become “ungovernable”. Nevertheless, she called on the parties to find common ground in order to prevent the right from taking power: “Everyone must be prepared to do what they have never done before in this country.”

Second round of voting in France: Rassemblement National significantly weaker than expected

On the day that voting has already begun in the French overseas territories, a recent survey by the Ipsos institute shows how right the Green politician could be with her assessment. Instead of the previously predicted 250 or more seats, the Rassemblement National would only have 175 to 205 representatives and thus not even close to an absolute majority of 289 seats. According to the survey, the left-wing alliance would be in second place with 145 to 175 seats, followed by the presidential camp with 118 to 148. This is reported by the German Press Agency.

Forming a government in a deeply divided France would make the predicted outcome significantly more difficult, especially because the Left Party and the presidential coalition had clearly ruled out cooperation before the election. The candidate agreements against the Rassemblement National are a first step in weakening this plan. In an analysis, the opinion research institute nevertheless rated the prospect of a government coalition as low. (saka with dpa)