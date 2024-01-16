Between smiles and harsh questions, the French president faced journalists at the Elysee Palace in his first meeting with the national media in almost five years. A press conference in which the challenges for the new government cabinet chosen by Emmanuel Macron stood out. Major topics such as health, education, work incentives, support for families or the environment were at the center of the appearance.

In what he called “a date with the nation,” Emmanuel Macron welcomed the newly reorganized French government cabinet, headed by the new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, 34, who is now the pillar of what the president described as “the youngest Government” in the entire history of France.

The president recognized the complex social, political and economic moment that his nation is going through, which is why he justified his decision to reorganize the government cabinet by ensuring that France is experiencing a situation in which “audacity, action and effectiveness” are needed to ensure the future of the next generations.

Given this, Macron faced multiple questions about central issues of the country's internal politics.

Regarding the health situation, journalists were incisive in questioning the centrist's approach to the overload of hospitals in the emergency area, to which the president responded that his administration has made a “historic investment” in revitalizing hospitals in large cities. cities.

President Macron at a press conference to present the direction of France's new Government at the Elysee Palace in Paris on January 16, 2024. © AFP / Ludovic Marin

Although he also admitted that the country has a serious problem in medical prevention, which is why one of the objectives he claims has been set is to improve early care to alleviate intensive care in medical centers and “free up doctors.”

The head of state also addressed the educational situation, calling for an “academic rearmament”, improving the working conditions of teachers, supporting their constant training and improving the structure of educational programs in public institutions so that young people remain in the classrooms longer, in order to ensure the quality of their education.

Regarding French employment, Macron announced his Government's plans to present “a reform to the labor market that ensures full employment”, in addition to exposing his Government's achievements in investment indices and defending the controversial pension reform that put his Government hanging by a thread in 2023.

Accompaniment to the most vulnerable families, the regulation of “clandestine immigration” in his own words, the control of digital content on minors and the unity of French society were other topics addressed by the French president.

News in development…