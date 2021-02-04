French President Emmanuel Macron called for a comprehensive dialogue with Russia in the interests of international stability, reports TASS…

The head of state said this during a conversation with experts from the Atlantic Council Research Center.

Macron stressed that Paris sees the need for broad discussions on arms control between the European Union, Russia, the United States and possibly China.

According to him, despite the existing differences with the Russian side, such a comprehensive dialogue is necessary.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron also stated that Great Britain cannot be simultaneously the closest ally of the European Union and the United States.