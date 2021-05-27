French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Rwanda on May 27 to seek to normalize his relations with this nation, the victim of a genocide in 1994. The president did not clearly apologize, on behalf of France, for the role played by Paris. in the tragedy that cost the lives of 800,000 people.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, May 27, during a speech in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, that only Rwandans can forgive France, for its role in the genocide that the country suffered in 1994, which left 800,000 dead.

“On this path, only those who passed through that night can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiveness,” Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 Tutsis are buried.

According to Macron, “France did not listen to the voice of those who had warned it, or it overestimated its strength thinking that it could stop the worst. France did not understand that, by wanting to prevent a regional conflict or a civil war, it was in fact on the side of a genocidal regime “.

“Today I am humbly and respectfully by your side, I come to recognize the scope of our responsibilities,” he added. Furthermore, he declared that France was “not an accomplice” of the genocide.

“The murderers who haunted the swamps, the hills, the churches, did not have the face of France. She was not an accomplice … but France has a role, a history and a political responsibility in Rwanda. And it has a duty: to face history and to acknowledge the amount of suffering it has inflicted on the people of Rwanda by making silence prevail over examination of the truth for too long, “he acknowledged.

For Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Macron’s words were “more valuable than an apology.”

The Rwandans could “maybe not forget, but forgive” France, said Kagame, an ethnic Tutsi and the main political leader since his rebel army put an end to killing by death squads loyal to the Hutu-led government.

For their part, a group of survivors of the Rwandan genocide lamented the lack of a ‘clear apology’ from Macron.

A step forward to reestablish ties

In addition to being especially symbolic, this step is highly calculated on the part of France. The visit takes place after a long process of rapprochement. Since his election in 2017, Emmanuel Macron has tried to push forward a series of efforts to repair ties between the two countries.

In this sense, a commission of experts formed by the Elysee published an official report on the role of France in the Rwandan genocide, two months ago.

In the report, it is noted that French foreign policy, then under the presidency of François Mitterrand (1981-1995), had “overwhelming” failures and was “blind”, although it assures that it was not an accessory to the genocide.

Years of frozen relations between France and Rwanda

France and Rwanda resumed their diplomatic relations at the end of 2009 after a three-year breakdown after Paris accused Rwandan President Paul Kagame of being responsible for the downing, on April 6, 1994, of the plane carrying the then Rwandan president. Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira.

This event was the trigger for the genocide that the country later experienced.

Currently France does not have an ambassador in Rwanda, although sources from the Elysee indicated that it is planned to appoint an ambassador soon to return to normality.

The last French president to visit Rwanda was Nicolas Sarkozy in February 2010. Then, the head of state had already admitted “serious political mistakes” before and during the genocide.

Rwanda is the first leg of a small African tour, which also includes South Africa, started by Macron. In this territory, the visit will be more focused on health and economic issues.

Emmanuel Macron recovers diplomatic trips after more than a year, due to the pandemic.

With AP, Reuters and EFE