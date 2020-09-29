French President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier expressed the opinion that Alyaksandr Lukashenka would have to relinquish power in Belarus, met with opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and said that “he admires her participation”.

According to press service of Tikhanovskaya, Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with BNS, announced his readiness to help Belarus in negotiations on the new elections.

“We will act. I respect and admire Svetlana’s participation. As Europeans, we will do our best to help the Belarusian people. We will use OSCE mediation to make progress. We had a wonderful discussion, and now we need to be pragmatic and support the Belarusian people. We will do everything in our power, believe me. “– said the President of France after meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

As FACTS previously reported, Tikhanovskaya called on Macron to become one of the mediators in the opposition’s negotiations with Lukashenka. She sees Russian President Vladimir Putin as the second mediator.

