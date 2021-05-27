French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged this Thursday in Kigali “the overwhelming responsibility” of France in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, but not the complicity of Paris in the massacre of the Tutsis. “I come to acknowledge our responsibilities,” said the French head of state at the Gisozi Memorial in the Rwandan capital, 27 years after that horror. «A genocide is not erased. It is indelible, “said Macron in the place where the remains of 250,000 of the more than 800,000 victims of one of the largest massacres of the 20th century lie.

Macron traveled to Rwanda with the aim of rebuilding the battered relations with this country, poisoned by the support of the French government at the time for the Hutu regime that perpetrated the massacres of Tutsis and after decades of uncomfortable silence from Paris. According to the head of the Elysee, France, which at the time was ruled by the socialist François Mitterrand, “was not an accomplice,” but “did not understand that he was in fact standing on the side of a genocidal regime. By ignoring the warnings of the more lucid observers, he assumed an overwhelming responsibility.

“The murderers who haunted the swamps, the hills, the churches, had no face of France. She was not an accomplice (…) But France has a role, a history, a political responsibility in Rwanda. He has a duty: to look at History head-on and recognize the suffering that it has imposed on the Rwandan people by making silence prevail over the examination of the truth for too long, “added the French president, who considered that” only those who passed through That night they can perhaps forgive, give us the gift of forgiving us ».

For Macron, “recognizing this past, our responsibility, is a gesture without counterpart. Demanding towards ourselves and for ourselves. Debt to the victims after so many years of silence, “he explained in a thirteen-minute speech.

“Immense courage”



Despite Macron’s lack of formal apologies, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is Tutsi, praised his gesture. For Kagame, his guest’s speech at the Genocide Victims Memorial is an act of “immense courage”, which “has more value than apologies.”

There, the French president paid tribute to those killed. “This place, here in Gisozi, restores everything they had tried to take away from them: a face, a story, memories. Wishes, dreams. And, above all, an identity, a name. All the names, one by one, tirelessly on the eternal stone of this memorial.

Macron is the second French president to visit Rwanda after the genocide. Conservative Nicolas Sarkozy did so in 2010, but failed to admit France’s responsibility for this painful episode in Rwandan history.

Before taking off, the French president was convinced that with this visit both peoples would write together “a new page of our relationship with Rwanda and Africa.” As proof of this, he announced that he will shortly appoint a French ambassador to Rwanda, a vacant post since 2015.