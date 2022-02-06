The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has already obtained the five hundred guarantees necessary to stand for re-election in the presidential elections next April. However, the current president has not yet officially announced his candidacy.

Elysée applicants are required to be sponsored by ‘notable’ who come from at least thirty different overseas departments or collectivities. Some 42,000 elected officials – mayors, deputies, senators, MEPs, regional and departmental councilors – can support the candidates. Each of them can only endorse one applicant. The most requested are heads of municipal corporations, as they are the most numerous, around 34,000.

With the race between the candidates already underway, Macron is the only one who has so far managed to exceed that endorsement bar. In one week he has managed to gather 529. The conservative Valérie Pécresse adds 324, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, 266; the communist Fabien Roussel, 159; Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa (the French Podemos), 100; and the environmentalist Yannick Jadot, 80. The far-right candidates lag further behind: Éric Zemmour has, for now, 58 endorsements and Marine Le Pen only 35.

But there is still time. The godparents have until March 4 to send their signatures by mail to the Constitutional Council, so that this body can validate them. The official list of candidates for the Elysée Palace will be made public three days later.

This system was created in 1962 by the law that established the election of the President of the Republic by direct universal suffrage. Its objective is to avoid a large number of candidates. Until 1972 only 100 endorsements from at least ten departments were needed, but in 1976 it rose to 500 signatures from at least 30 constituencies.

The rule of 500 endorsements has not prevented the proliferation of candidacies. In 2017, there were eleven candidates for the first round of the presidential elections.