Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of Francophone countries in Tunisia, Macron received a request to respond to his critics who say that France exploited its historical economic and political relations in its former colonies for its own interests.

“This concept is fueled by others, it is a political project,” Macron said in an interview. “I am not an idiot. Many influencers, sometimes speaking on your shows, receive money from Russians … we know them.”

He added, “A number of forces, who want to spread their influence in Africa, do so to harm France and its language and to sow seeds of doubt, but most importantly of all … the pursuit of certain interests.”

France has been competing for influence in some regions of Africa with Russia for several years, and there is a presence of the Russian private military Wagner Group in a number of African countries, including the Central African Republic and Mali.

On Sunday, Macron said Russia’s behavior in Africa was “brutal”.