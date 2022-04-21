Four days before the second round of the French election, President Emmanuel Macron and deputy Marine Le Pen accentuated the differences between their government projects in debate this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022). Macron accused Le Pen of corruption and “to be in the hands of Russia”. The deputy attacked the government’s policy of blocking the purchase of Russian oil and gas.

“It’s a harakiri”, she said, referring to Japanese ritual suicide.

Macron and Le Pen only agreed on one topic. Both are against the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, signed in 2019. They were aggressive in attacks from side to side. Russia, the European Union, the climate agenda and economic policy were the topics of greatest friction – in addition to the accusation of corruption.

“I say very seriously that you depended on Russian power and on Mr. [Vladimir] Putin a few months before taking out a loan from a Russian bank close to power. And you once again borrowed from other actors who are involved in the war in Syria,” accused Macron, to add that the deputy did not pay the institution.

Le Pen admitted to taking the loan after French banks refused. “I won’t let you say that [o empréstimo tomado em favor de seu partido] was not refunded. We pay it every month. We are a poor party, but not disgraced.”countered.

The 2nd shift takes place on Sunday (24.Apr). This was the first and only direct clash between Macron and Le Pen of this election. The president did not attend the debates for the 1st round. The event, called “O Debate”, was organized by 2 television channels: TF 1 and France 2. It lasted 2h30 and was mediated by journalists Gilles Bouleau and Léa Salamé.

Macron, candidate of the centrist France on the Move! party, defeated Le Pen in the second round of the 2017 election. Since then, the deputy has softened her right-wing positions and created the party National Group.

The acronym, however, continues to be seen as heir to the banners of the National Front, a party led by his father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, until 2011.

Macron went into the second round with 27.8% of the voting intentions – a difference of just 4.7 percentage points against Le Pen, with 23.1%.

Search Ipsos Sopra Steria released this Wednesday shows Macron with 56.5% of voting intentions. Le Pen, with 43.5%. He listened to 1,500 French voters in the last 3 days. The consultation released on Tuesday (29.Apr) indicated the same results. another poll, Ifop-Fiducialbrought the president with 55.5% and the deputy with 44.5%.

War and EU

The issue of the Russia-Ukraine war was dealt with early on. It slipped in its own defense – and attack – of the European Union. Macron said it was France’s role to support Ukrainians financially, with weapons and shelter for refugees.

“That’s why I strengthened France’s military budget. The goal is [fazer da Europa] a power of balance because we are nobody’s vassals”, declared.

Le Pen agreed to support Ukraine. But he said there must be a limit to retaliation against Russia. “The only sanction I disagree with is the blockade on Russian gas and oil imports. It’s not a good method. It will not harm Russia and, above all, it will harm the French.”he said.

The deputy mentioned several times her fear that the alliance between Russia and China could become a military and economic superpower. “They could pose a greater danger to France and Europe.”

Asked by Macron if, as president, he would withdraw France from the European Union, Le Pen said that “no”. He insisted on a thorough reform of the bloc. In particular, to end the preponderance of European laws over those of the country. He claimed to believe in a “Europe of Nations”.

“There are no European people. There is French sovereignty, not European. Europe is not everything today”he said. “Why doesn’t France defend its interests like Germany? I have never seen a French leader defend the interests of the country’s agricultural and industrial producers.”

The deputy from the National Group accused Macron of doing the opposite: wanting to replace the sovereignty of France with that of the European Union.

“You did this symbolically by replacing the French flag with the European one at the Arc de Triomphe”he declared, referring to the monument in central Paris that celebrates the military victories of Napoleon Bonaparte.

“You are very European. France is not a continental country to accommodate your ambition for greatness.”

Retirement and debt

On topics closer to the daily life of the French, the debate became more acidic. Le Pen considered a “unbearable injustice” Macron’s proposal to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65 years of age.

“I don’t want a project that weakens pensions”countered the president, adding that he will raise the minimum pension value to 1,100 euros per month.

The deputy defends that the French with 4 decades of work, started before the age of 20, can retire. “You never explained how you are going to finance this program”reacted Macron.

Le Pen criticized the increase in public debt, the trade deficit, unemployment and the fall in French productivity.

“You confuse everything. It’s not possible. This is the debt of covid”, he said. “You are the president who created 600 billion euros in additional debt, ⅔ of which has nothing to do with covid.”reacted Le Pen.

Le Pen’s measures to contain climate warming were criticized by Macron, who saw in them “incoherence”. The deputy defends investment in nuclear power plants – an idea shared by the president.

But he differs from the president in vetoing part of the renewable alternatives. It also proposes reducing taxes on oil and gas – a measure that would stimulate consumption and, therefore, greenhouse gas emissions. It would also be a means of lowering the cost of living in the country.

The French president even increased these taxes, but went back with the yellow vest movement in 2019. He bets on green energies.

“I have already committed to carbon neutrality by 2050”said Macron.