French President Macron accuses US of double standards in setting gas prices

French President Emmanuel Macron accused the United States of applying double standards in setting gas prices and profiting from Europeans. This is reported TASS.

“American gas is 3-4 times cheaper on the domestic market than the price at which it is offered to be purchased by Europeans,” Macron said. According to the French leader, this situation should become a topic for discussion, as it is about “sincerity in transatlantic trade.”

Macron also said he plans to raise the issue during a visit to the US in December.

Earlier, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the United States should send liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe at more affordable prices. “We expect more from the American administration. France is looking forward to getting cheaper LNG based on a long-term approach,” he urged.

Russia has significantly reduced fuel supplies to Europe. Against this backdrop, the region turned to the United States, whose share of European LNG imports rose from 28 percent to 45 percent.