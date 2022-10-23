Macron said that the Russian authorities are using the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church to justify the country’s policy

French President Emmanuel Macron accused the Russian authorities of using the leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) to justify the country’s policies. His words lead RIA News.

He said, speaking at a meeting of representatives of world religions, “Calling for peace. Dialogue of Religions and Cultures” in Rome, that religious leaders should play the role of resistance, refusing to support projects that deny the dignity of man.

“We know that the Orthodox elite is being manipulated by the Russian authorities to justify their dominance policy,” Macron said. The head of state stressed that the role of religions is to protect universal respect.

Earlier, the French President said that the prospect of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine still exists. According to him, he made every possible attempt to conduct a dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.