French politician Filippo criticized Macron for the decision to supply missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo said that French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to unleash a third world war with decisions on the supply of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The former parliamentarian stated this in his Twitter.

“Macron announced that he would accelerate the supply of missiles of all types (to Ukrainian President Volodymyr — prim “Lenta.ru”) Zelensky. (At Paris – approx. “Tapes.ru”) no money for pensions and hospitals. He is pushing for a third world war. This man is a public danger! Get out! Filippo accused the French leader.

The former parliamentarian has repeatedly criticized the West for the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army and the anti-Russian policy of states. In his opinion, they are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. Filippo also called for the lifting of EU sanctions against Russia.

On March 17, Florian Filippo accused Emmanuel Macron of not having the will to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, a politician can say one thing one day, and the next day completely different, noting his frivolity. He expressed confidence that Macron could not mediate between Moscow and Kiev.