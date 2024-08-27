Total impasse in France for the new government, Macron under accusation

The French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for a new government, a complicated situation after having discarded Lucie Castets as a possible prime minister, provoking an indignant reaction from the left.

The Elysée has announced that a government based exclusively on the program of New Popular Frontthe group with the most deputies, would immediately be subject to censorship by the other parliamentary groups. The exclusion of Castets has unleashed the ire of the party Insoumiswho labeled the incident an “antidemocratic coup” and threatened impeachment proceedings against Macron.

The search for an agreement seems to be at a standstill, and after a meeting with the New Popular Front last week, Macron consulted representatives of the right without significant progress, leading to further negotiations.

Yesterday, Yael Braun-Pivetpresident of the National Assembly, left the Elysée without making any statements, while Marine Le Pen And Jordan Bardella of the National Rally have announced their intention to censor any government of the New Popular Fronteven without ministers Insoumissince, according to Le Pen, “nothing changes”. They also called for an extraordinary parliamentary session in September to facilitate censorship if necessary.

Even Macron’s ally, Eric Ciottiexpressed his total opposition to a prime minister of the New Popular Front, predicting an immediate censure. On the other hand, François Bayrou of the Modem he suggested a broader consultation, a move the New Popular Front might not appreciate.

Meanwhile, tensions are growing, with Olivier Faure who criticizes the “staging” of the president and Manuel Bompard of the Insoumis who denounces the attempts of Macron to prevent a left-wing government. Bompard warned that choosing a prime minister other than Castets could lead to protests and the potential removal of Macron.