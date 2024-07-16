French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s government on Tuesday after losing the majority in early legislative elections, the presidency announced in a statement.

The Elysee Palace said the government would provide “caretaker status until a new government is formed” as France hosts the Olympic Games in the coming weeks.

“In order for this period to end as quickly as possible, it is up to the Republican forces to work together” to reach a coalition, the presidency added.

The left-wing coalition, which has the largest number of seats in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament), is struggling to form a government. But disagreements are raging among its components: France Insoumise, the Socialist Party, the Greens and the Communist Party.