Barnier and the rest of the ministers must remain in office “until the nomination of a new Government”, according to a note from the French Presidency.



12/05/2024



Updated at 4:52 p.m.





President Emmanuel Macron accepted this morning the resignation of Michel Barnier, his former head of government following the vote of no confidence in the National Assembly on Wednesday, and has accelerated contacts to try to quickly appoint a new prime minister,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only