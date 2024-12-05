Barnier and the rest of the ministers must remain in office “until the nomination of a new Government”, according to a note from the French Presidency.
President Emmanuel Macron accepted this morning the resignation of Michel Barnier, his former head of government following the vote of no confidence in the National Assembly on Wednesday, and has accelerated contacts to try to quickly appoint a new prime minister,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Macron #accepts #Barniers #resignation #asks #remain #office
Leave a Reply