French President Emmanuel Macron has “accepted” the resignation of Gabriel Attal’s government, which will ensure “the management of current affairs until the appointment of a new government”as the Elysée wrote in a statement.

Macron had hinted this morning that this situation could “last a while”, that is to say “a few weeks”. “In order for this period to end as quickly as possible, it is up to the republican forces to work together to build a rally around projects and actions to serve the French people”, the statement continued.

“I don’t aspire to be the next prime minister.“, Attal said in an interview with Tf1, after Macron accepted his resignation asking him to keep the post for current affairs. “This is a temporary situation, the President of the Republic will soon have the opportunity to choose to appoint a new Prime Minister,” he added.

“There are two principles that they must manage – Attal continued, explaining what his role will be until this appointment – to make the State work and to protect the French. If a crisis occurs, the government can take all measures to protect citizens. On the other hand, we cannot make new reforms”.

“I hope that we can work with the republican right and the social and democratic left. I will do so all the more freely because I do not aspire to be the next prime minister,” he concluded. “The French expect us to act beyond party lines. I will therefore propose meetings with other political groups, with the exception of the extremists.”