It will hardly be a couple of hours in total discretion and within the framework of a “work dinner”, a relatively low level on the protocol scale. Even so, the decision of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to receive the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed Bin Salmán (known as MBS), at the Elysée on Thursday, has been harshly criticized by human rights organizations, who denounce the gesture as a definitive step towards the political rehabilitation of the principal accused of the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. While several NGOs filed a lawsuit against the controversial Saudi prince this Thursday in Paris, the French government justified the visit as a decision geostrategic at a time when Europe is seeking to diversify its energy supply to counteract a possible closure of the Russian gas tap.

“It is not, obviously, a matter of setting aside our principles, of questioning our commitment to human rights,” Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne declared shortly before the meeting. “But in a context in which we know that Russia threatens to cut off and cuts off the gas supply, in which there are tensions over the price of energy, the French would not understand that we do not talk to the countries that are producers of energy”, added during a scroll. Elysee sources assured journalists that Macron will address the issue of human rights during his meeting with MBS “in general”, but that he will also take the opportunity to evoke “individual cases”.

The brutal death of the columnist Washington Post at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 made MBS an international pariah. The war in Ukraine and the consequent need for the West to diversify and guarantee its energy sources in the face of the confrontation with Russia have visibly accelerated a political rehabilitation that had already timidly begun at the end of last year: Macron himself met Bin Salman in Riyadh in December, becoming the first Western leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with the Saudi prince since he was diplomatically ostracized. The process has now been consolidated with MBS’s interview with the US president, Joe Biden, in the middle of the month in Jeddah, and the Saudi’s European tour these days, which arrived in Paris on Wednesday night after a first stopover in Greece.

In Athens, MBS sealed an agreement to lay an underwater data cable connecting Europe with Asia and explored with Greek authorities, including Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the possibility of connecting the two countries’ power grids to supply more energy to Europe . On Wednesday, multiple agreements were discussed and signed in sectors such as defense, agriculture and shipping.

“Speaking with all the Gulf countries is an absolute necessity,” Aurore Bergé, president of Macron’s party, Renaissance, also defended this Thursday in the National Assembly.

“Assassin prince”, according to Amnesty International

However, no one escapes the drastic turn that the gestures towards the Saudi represent, highly criticized by human rights organizations and the political opposition. “The rehabilitation of the assassin prince will be justified in France and in the United States with arguments of realpolitik. But in reality it is marketing that predominates, let’s not kid ourselves,” criticizes the secretary general of Amnesty International and former UN rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, who received threats from Riyadh for investigating Khashoggi’s murder.

“It seems that MBS can count on Macron to rehabilitate himself on the international scene despite the atrocious death of journalist Kamal Khashoggi, the relentless repression of the Saudi authorities against all criticism or the war crimes in Yemen”, agreed the director in France of Human Rights Watch (HRW), Benedicte Jeannerod. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has demanded, for its part, that Macron “intervene with MBS so that the 27 journalists currently detained in Saudi Arabia are released.”

The Elysée rejects the accusations of hypocrisy and of practicing a realpolitik. “No, it’s just politics, period. If we want to face the consequences of the crisis [energética] and, at the same time, have weight in the region, the only way is to talk to the main actors. It is about being effective, about having a weight”, say government sources.

Taking advantage of the presence of the Saudi heir in the French capital, several NGOs, including Dawn (Democracy for the Arab World Now), created by Khashoggi himself shortly before his death, presented this Thursday a lawsuit against the Saudi heir in France, that recognizes universal justice in cases of torture and forced disappearances. Together with the Swiss Trial International and the American Open Society Justice Initiative, they argue that MBS is “accomplice in the torture and forced disappearance of Khashoggi” and that Bin Salmán “does not have immunity because as crown prince he is not head of state.”

“The French authorities should immediately open a criminal investigation against bin Salman,” Dawn executive director Sarah Leah Whitson demanded. “As part of the UN Convention against Torture and Enforced Disappearances, France is obliged to investigate a suspect like Bin Salman if he is present on French territory,” she added in a statement.

This scenario has forced the Macron government to limit its exposure to the Saudi heir to the maximum. There will be a dinner, yes, but with total discretion. To the point that it reminds of that famous “comes y te vas” that 20 years ago the then Mexican president, Vicente Fox, told Fidel Castro during a summit of the Americas to prevent the Cuban leader from crossing paths with the American George W. Bush.

The difference is that that incident then caused the biggest bilateral crisis between Mexico and Cuba, while this Thursday’s dinner in Paris seeks the opposite: closer ties with countries rich in energy sources. Something that has already led Macron to receive, in recent days, other dignitaries with curricula that are at least dubious in terms of human rights, but key in energy diversification: the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and, days later, the Egyptian Abdelfatá al Sisi.

Bin Salman’s trip to Europe comes less than two weeks after Biden met the crown prince, during the US leader’s first tour of the Middle East. Biden’s visit to Jeddah also drew strong criticism, because during the 2020 campaign he promised to make the desert kingdom an international pariah for the Khashoggi case. The US president assured that he was “frank and direct” when talking about Khashoggi with Bin Salmán.

On that occasion, one of the main issues on the agenda was also energy and the possibility of Saudi Arabia increasing oil supplies to calm prices that have skyrocketed in recent months. However, there are doubts about whether the desert kingdom has significant additional production capacity, and in any case Riyadh has always maintained its commitment to coordinate with the OPEC+ export bloc, of which Russia is also a member. In this sense, bilateral announcements about possible increases in supply are not expected, and the hopes of the West are pinned on the meeting to be held by OPEC+ on August 3.

In addition, the rehabilitation of the Saudi regime in the West comes after Bin Salmán accelerated his diplomatic activity in the Middle East before Biden’s visit, with notable stops in Egypt and Turkey, with which he has already reestablished ties after their relationship broke down. affected by Khashoggi’s murder. Bin Salmán’s objective, according to local media, was to strengthen his leadership and regional alliances to consolidate before Europe, and especially the United States, as a key partner in the area.

