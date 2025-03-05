Macron, about negotiations in Ukraine: “Today we cannot believe the word of Russia”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has addressed the French on Tuesday in a televised speech to address the international situation, particularly the relative to Ukraine, to respond to the “legitimate concerns” of citizens. “War continues with the same intensity, while the United States offers less support for Ukraine” and “aims to impose tariffs” on European products.

“Today we cannot believe the word of Russia,” said President Frances, Emmanuel Macron, in a televised speech about the international situation. “We are in a new era,” he said after regretting the US foreign policy. The president has also announced a peace plan designed with Ukraine and other European partners: “We believe that the US will be on our side, but we must be prepared if that is not the case.”

“The Russian threat is there and affects all the countries of Europe,” said Macron. “Russia continues to rearm to who can believe in this context that today’s Russia will stop in Ukraine?” The president advocates rearming Europe to deter new threats: “The Europe of Defense, which we have defended for eight years, becomes a reality.”

For Emmanuel Macron “Peace cannot be achieved at any price or under the Russian dictation. Peace cannot be the capitulation of Ukraine, it cannot assume its sinking, nor can it mean a high fragile fire. ” The French head of state recalled the failed precedent of Minsk’s agreements. “We cannot forget that Russia began to invade Ukraine back in 2014 and that we then negotiated the fire in Minsk. Russia itself has not respected that fire and we could not maintain a balance, in the absence of solid guarantees. ” A precedent that discredits Moscow’s statements, in his eyes. “Today we can no longer trust Russia’s word.” For his part, Russia also accuses kyiv of not fulfilling Minsk’s agreements, since they demanded political reforms in the Donbas that have not occurred. Ukraine alleges that he would first have to recover control over the border, another of the points contemplated in the failed agreement of 2014.

The French president had announced in the morning through a Message in the social network X A televised intervention before the French. “My dear compatriots, tonight at 8 pm I will go to you, at this time of great uncertainty in which the world faces its greatest challenges.” After his television speech, Macron is expected to receive Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Elysium. And on Thursday he will move to the extraordinary summit of leaders of the European Union.

In Washington, Brussels, London and Paris the French president – along with the British prime minister Keir Starmer – is multiplying diplomatic efforts in recent weeks so that the United States does not leave the Europeans aside in their negotiations with Moscow and to organize a common continental position in the face of changes in the international scene.

On Tuesday Macron had congratulated Volodimir Zelenski for the statements of the Ukrainian leader showing his will to “resume dialogue with the United States”, to repair relations after the sequence that had begun with the tense meeting before the cameras in the oval office last week.

On Tuesday the US authorities announced the suspension of the sending of military aid to kyiv and on Wednesday the pause in the transmission of intelligence information. Macron, who maintained contacts in recent days with both Zelenski and Trump, also reiterated on Tuesday “France’s determination to work with all the parties involved to achieve solid and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

The seizures in the international scene generated by the decisions of the Trump administration have once again placed the French president in the center of informative news after a few months in the background, in which the foci focused on the prime minister and the government negotiations with the political parties in the National Assembly.

Europe prepares to defend itself while containing Trump

A new context that seems to have an impact on the president of the president before the French. According to the latest barometer of Toluna Harris Interactive Institute for the LCI television networkpublished last Friday, the Emmanuel Macron approval index has risen six points in recent weeks, until it is 37%. It is the first time since December 2023 that the descending curve is invested in the approval of the action of the current French head of state.