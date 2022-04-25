Mathias Bernard History, University of Clermont Auvergne (UCA) Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:01



Emmanuel Macron’s decisive victory over Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election on April 24, 2022 is no surprise. For more than a year, opinion polls predicted it. Already in April 2021, the main polling institutes estimated the final result for Macron in a range of 54% to 57% of the votes. And when he arrived the final night, he overcame all the turns of the campaign and came out unscathed, with 58.8% of the vote.

The success continues the trend of the first round, in which Macron finished with 4.5 points and 1.6 million votes ahead of Le Pen, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon was narrowly eliminated for the second round. With the first round on his side, Macron knew he could count on the support of a larger number of candidates (Valerie Pécresse, from Les Républicains; Yannick Jadot, from Europe Ecologie Les Verts; Fabien Roussel, from the Communist Party; and Anne Hidalgo, of the Socialist Party) than Le Pen, who was backed only by the other two far-right candidates (Eric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan).

Although Mélenchon did not ask his supporters to vote for Macron, he proclaimed that “not a single vote” should go to Marine Le Pen.

A re-election without shared power



Emmanuel Macron thus escapes the curse of the “punishment vote” against the incumbent president that caused the defeats of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1981 and Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012, and which also contributed to François Hollande’s decision not to stand up for re-election in 2017. Macron also becomes the first president of the Fifth Republic to be re-elected without having to share power. François Mitterrand had to do it in 1988, while Jacques Chirac suffered that humiliation in 2002.

The victory seems to vindicate Macron’s strategy in 2017, when he presented himself as the “progressive” champion of pro-European liberals on the right and left against the “nationalist populists” gathered around Marine Le Pen. Over the past five years, Macron’s words and actions have sought to cement the polarization that had assured him success in the second round of the 2017 presidential election and seemed to hold the key to a second term.

An imperfect strategy



The strategy has worked, but imperfectly. Indeed, the French political landscape is now structured around three poles instead of two. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s result was the biggest surprise of the first round, as was his ability to rally left-wing voters hostile to Macron’s liberalism. This was overlooked by Macron himself, who was overly focused on capturing the electorate of the traditional right.

During the two weeks between the two rounds, the question of what left-wing voters would do – or not do – was crucial, as the two finalists tried to appeal to those who voted for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Marine Le Pen did so by insisting on the “social” character of his program, while Emmanuel Macron declared that he would make the environment the priority of his government. Neither man fully convinced voters or really changed the balance of power.

A heterogeneous electoral behavior



The results of the second round seem to indicate that left-wing voters did not behave in a mechanical and uniform way. An important part opted for Marine Le Pen, especially in rural areas and in the overseas departments and territories. In the latter, he attracted many who had voted for Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round: he obtained almost 70% of the vote in Guadeloupe, where he had obtained 56% of the vote a fortnight earlier. Even so, a slightly larger fraction voted for Emmanuel Macron, especially in the big cities, where Mélenchon’s supporters have a sociological profile quite close to that of the incumbent president.

Even more numerous are those who refused to choose. More than 12% of voters cast a blank or null ballot, compared to 2.2% in the first round. The abstention rate was also significantly higher than that of the first round of 2022 (28% vs. 26.3%), and it was also higher than that of the second round of 2017 (25.4%).

Erosion of the “republican front”



The three-way dispersion of the electorate does not fit well with the two-round majority vote. In 1969, the low proportion of votes cast in relation to the number of registered voters (63%) was already proof of this. The year 2022 is an even bolder example, with turnout sinking below 60%, a record for a French presidential election. Thus, Emmanuel Macron is both one of the “best chosen” presidents of the Fifth Republic (behind Jacques Chirac in 2002 and himself in 2017) if we compare his result with the votes cast, but at the same time he is the “worst chosen” if we look at the percentage of registrants (barely 35%, compared to 38% for Georges Pompidou in 1969 and 43.5% for himself in 2017).

The dispersion of the vote from the left and, to a lesser extent, from the traditional right, has pushed Macron back more than 8 points and almost 4 million voters compared to the second round of 2017. This drop is unprecedented in the history of the elections. presidential elections: Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1981 and Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012 had lost 3 and 5 points respectively compared to the previous election.

This has less to do with a punitive vote than with the erosion of the “republican front,” that is, the French political tradition of putting aside political differences to prevent the rise to power of the extreme right. It had a big impact in 2002, was less effective in 2017 and only partially worked in 2022. Hence, even if Le Pen has lost again, voting for a far-right candidate is no longer considered unacceptable in France.

Emmanuel Macron’s victory, although anticipated, should not hide the two main lessons of the elections. In the first place, the extreme right reached a level never before reached in France, thanks to its ability to unite a heterogeneous and predominantly working-class electorate. Second, the country’s political landscape, now structured around three poles, is out of step with a voting system tailored to two dominant parties. These two issues make the outcome of the upcoming French legislative elections, to be held in June, even more uncertain.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation‘.