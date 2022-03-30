France 24 takes stock of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term in a four-part series. After foreign policy and the economy, we move on to the social sphere, where the priority for cuts in social spending was impeded by the ‘Yellow Vests’ and Covid-19 crises.

The French presidential elections will take place on April 10 and 24, 2022. Who will succeed Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee? To follow the candidates and understand the big issues of the election, follow our coverage. © France 24

Emmanuel Macron’s desire to reduce social spending was not long in coming. Since the summer of 2017, a few weeks after his election, the President of the Republic chose to make budget cuts that affected the low-income population: a cut of 5 euros per month in personalized housing assistance (APL, for its acronym in French) and a massive reduction in subsidized contracts.

They were unpopular measures, but they responded to a budget consistency in which Emmanuel Macron put special effort at the beginning of his five-year term: according to the head of state, it was essential to cut social spending to increase the purchasing power of the French and favor companies lowering taxes and social security contributions, always respecting European budgetary rules –which require the public deficit to be below 3%–.

These decisions had strong supporters in the government: Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister, and before Public Accounts, Gérald Darmanin, all conservative.

The first economic measures of Emmanuel Macron, added to the elimination of wealth tax (ISF) or the introduction of a 30% flat-rate tax on capital gains (the “flat-tax”), quickly cost the head of state the nickname “the president of the rich”.

That name was strengthened as Macron persisted in his decision to want to thoroughly renew the French social model. “We spend an insane amount of money on welfare, but people are still poor. We couldn’t fix it. People who are born poor remain poor. The one who falls into poverty remains poor. (…) You have to hold people accountable”, he stated in a video published on June 12, 2018, in which he is seen addressing his advisers.

Le President? Toujours exigeant. Pas encore satisfait du discours qu’il prononcera demain au congrès de la Mutualité, il nous précise donc le brief! Au boulot! pic.twitter.com/2mjy1JmOVv — Sibeth Ndiaye (@SibethNdiaye) June 12, 2018



Three months later, the government presented a “poverty plan” of 8.5 billion euros for the next four years. The project sought to reform the French aid system from top to bottom, in order to “eradicate extreme poverty” within a generation.

were anticipated free breakfasts in some schools, 1 euro lunches in the cafeterias of some municipalities, places in nurseries for children of disadvantaged families, a integration public service and a new one universal activity income (RUA) that merged several social subsidies. The objectives were ambitious, but little by little they were abandoned. Instead, spending cuts in other sectors remained a priority.

“There is no magic money”

In effect, Emmanuel Macron’s program had planned 25,000 million euros of savings, of which 15,000 million were in health. Due, the budget of public hospitals failed to respond effectively to the needs of the sector, in particular due to the drop in hospital rates –which constitute the basis for calculating the allocated resources–. According to the magazine ‘Cheap Alternatives‘ (Economic Alternatives), these rates fell by 7% between 2008 and 2019. This situation forced health personnel to work increasingly to the limit.

In April 2018, a worker in the sector asked Emmanuel Macron for more resources, to which the president replied: “There is no magic money.” The president’s top priority was to honor France’s budget commitments to Brussels. And the results proved it. France’s public deficit went from 2.8% of GDP in 2017 to 2.3% of GDP in 2018.





However, the fuel tax increase that took place a few months later and the rise of the social movement of the ‘yellow vests’ in November 2018 they disrupted their plans. Initially, the Executive did not take the protests so seriously, so they became radicalized and in a few weeks forced Emmanuel Macron to deviate from the path he had planned.

To calm the revolt, the head of state proposed a great national debate in the first months of 2019 to group the disagreements of the French. He also took important steps to improve purchasing power, such as a €5 billion reduction in income tax, a €100 increase in the activity premium for low-income workers, and an increase in pension benefits. minimal. For its part, the increase in the fuel tax was simply cancelled. In total, 17,000 million euros were added to the public accounts.

Archive: image of day number 56 of the demonstrations of the ‘Yellow Vests’ movement in Paris, France. December 7, 2019. Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Once the crisis was over, the Government resumed its reforms with a view to saving, even at the risk of alienating the country’s unions. The situation worsened in hospitals and caused a significant mobilization of health personnel throughout 2019.

Finally, in November of that year, the Administration released 1.5 billion euros for the sector, spread over three years, promised bonuses for nurses and nursing assistants, and assumed a third of the hospital debt. But health personnel were unimpressed with this “emergency plan”: more than 1,000 hospital doctors, including 600 department heads, resigned their administrative duties in January 2020 in protest.

Meanwhile, the unemployment insurance reform, adopted in 2019, toughened the conditions for accessing benefits and reduced their amount. The alternation between short contracts and periods of inactivity would be penalized. And although Emmanuel Macron had promised during his campaign that freelancers and employees who decided to resign would have access to severance pay, the conditions required to qualify made the system very restrictive.

The Government explained that opening the system to too many people would have involved excessive costs. Certainly, given that candidate Macron’s goal was to save €10 billion on unemployment insurance.

Finally, At the end of 2019, the Government addressed the pension reform, whose objective was also to contribute to savings. The reform was intended to introduce a new universal points system indexed to inflation and set the retirement age at 64, thus raising the age at which French retirees could collect a full pension by two years, but keeping the legal retirement age at 62 years old. The move was not well received.

In late 2019 and early 2020, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the bill for weeks. To the extent that the mobilization against the pension reform became the longest strike in the history of the national public railway company (SNCF) and the Paris public transport network (RATP), since the aim of the workers was to save their special pension schemes. Finally, the reform was approved without a vote on February 29, 2020, thanks to article 49-3 of the French Constitution.









“Whatever it takes”

But after the ‘Yellow Vests’, another unexpected event upset Emmanuel Macron’s budgetary ambitions. The Covid-19 pandemic, which appeared in China at the end of 2019, reached Europe and France at the beginning of 2020. The end of the five-year period was disrupted by the health and economic crisis.

In March, the head of state suspended the pension reform and postponed the full implementation of the unemployment insurance reform. In particular, he introduced the “whatever it takes” policy to help public hospitals, save businesses, jobs and revive economic activity, which suffered an 8% recession, the worst since World War II.

The “magic money”, denied to workers in the health sector and many other sectors, began to flow in torrents.

The health budget increased by 9.4% in 2020 and 7.4% in 2021, while the “Ségur de la Santé”, organized in the summer of 2020, led to an increase of 9,000 million euros in staff salaries Of the health. In total, the emergency measures adopted in 2020 and 2021 cost €133.5 billion, according to the French Treasury. The deficit rose to 9.2% of GDP and the public debt soared to more than 115% in 2020. The prevailing budgetary orthodoxy at the beginning of the five-year period had been left far behind.

File-Physiotherapist Adrien adjusts his protective suit as he prepares to treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the second outbreak in France, on 26 October 2020. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

However, with the 2022 presidential election looming, Emmanuel Macron was forced to give serious guarantees to his right-wing electorate. The unemployment insurance reform fully entered into force in the fall of 2021. And during the last months of his five-year term, the watchword became responsibility.

“We want to continue redefining our social contract, putting duties before rights, from respect for authority to social benefits,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal declared in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ on January 29.

This philosophy was confirmed on March 17, during the presentation of the program of the president-candidate Emmanuel Macron: in case of being re-elected, he intends to subject the payment of the active solidarity income (RSA, for its acronym in French) to “the obligation to dedicate between 15 and 20 hours a week to an activity that allows reintegration into working life, either through job training or part-time employment.

As for the postponed pension reform, the president abandoned the previously planned complex readjustment in favor of another, no less controversial one: raising the legal retirement age in France to 65 years.

This article was adapted from its French original