After Emmanuel Macron officially presented himself as a candidate for re-election, France 24 takes stock of his five-year term in a four-part series. After foreign policy, we turn to economics; an area in which the president has kept his promises of reform, but with mixed results.

According to supporters of Emmanuel Macron, this is the strong point of the presidential balance sheet. Attractiveness, competitiveness, growth, unemployment, purchasing power: everything is going very well, Emmanuel Macron stressed on Thursday, March 3, in his letter to the French people, making his candidacy for re-election official.

Does this complacency conform to reality? As is often the case in economics, it all depends on the point of view from which you look at it. Emmanuel Macron came to power with one goal: “free work and entrepreneurship”, he stated in his 2017 program, to favor the return of growth, the reduction of unemployment and the increase in the purchasing power of the French.

To achieve this, François Hollande’s former Minister of the Economy wanted to thoroughly reform the French economy, both to achieve concrete changes at the national level and to transform the perception that foreign investors had of the country.

With regard to companies, Emmanuel Macron reduced corporate tax from 33.3% to 25%, considerably lightened the cost of work by transforming the 20,000 million annual aid from the tax credit for competitiveness and employment (CICE, for its acronym in French) on a permanent reduction in social security contributions, and amended the Labor Code to allow employers to make dismissals more easily.

At the individual level, abolished the wealth tax (ISF, for its French acronym) and created the single flat-rate tax (PFU, for its acronym in French) on capital gains to encourage –according to the trickle-down theory– investments in companies and in the real economy.

Five years after his arrival at the Elysée, the gross figures are quite flattering and, according to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, “the French economy is doing very well”.

First of all, growth reached 7% in 2021, according to a first estimate by the French statistics institute INSEE, published at the end of January. This was due to the rebound following the historic recession of 2020 (-8%) linked to the Covid-19 crisis, but the increase in French gross domestic product (GDP) was one of the strongest in the euro zone.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a level it had not been at since 2008. In addition, France’s image abroad and its attractiveness improved considerably. The Republic on the Move party maintains that France became the most attractive country in Europe during the five-year period, with 985 foreign investment projects in 2020, compared to 975 in the United Kingdom and 930 in Germany, according to the annual attractiveness barometer established by the EY consultancy.

More precarious and lower quality jobs

However, these good results do not say everything, in particular in terms of France’s attractiveness and competitiveness on an international level. France’s trade balance remains a major concern: the foreign trade deficit (the difference between what France imports and what it exports) increased by 7.3 billion euros in 2020, according to INSEE, reaching 65.2 billion euros.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate initially decreased thanks to the increase in the precariousness of salaried workers. To stimulate hiring, the government tried to assure companies that they could fire their employees in the event of difficulties, according to the reform of the French Labor Code approved in 2017. In this way, the offer of precarious jobs (long-term contracts determined, temporary work, etc.). According to INSEE data, in 2020 France had 3.3 million people with this status, that is, 12.4% of all jobs. But the most important thing is thathe reform of the Labor Code made it possible to establish a scale of compensation for labor courts in cases of dismissal without real and serious cause. Employers can then make dismissals without a valid reason under the law, knowing in advance how much it will cost them.

In addition to the precariousness of the workers, the five-year period was marked by a decrease in the quality of the jobs held. The French investigative digital newspaper Médiapart revealed that the average number of hours worked rose from 32 to 30.9 hours per week between the second quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2021.

This decrease was partly linked to the Covid-19 crisis, but it also indicates a change in the work carried out. Many of the vacancies created have been low value-added business service jobs. In January, the Government was proud of the creation of almost a million companies in France in 2021, “a simply historical record”, according to Bruno Le Maire, but 641,543 of them were what are known as micro-businesses (previously called self-businesses), small sole proprietorships created by and for a single entrepreneur.

Dozens of people wearing face masks walk along Rue Mouffetard, in Paris, France, amid the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, on December 30, 2021. © Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Finally, in 2020 France had 1.9 million people who were no longer actively looking for a job, so they were no longer counted in the unemployment figures. As economist Maxime Combes noted on Twitter, the 7.4% unemployment rate is also a result of declines in the number of jobseekers, a number that grew rapidly after the 2020 break.

Also, the unemployment insurance reform, fully implemented from the autumn of 2021, could reduce the number of job seekers who register with Pôle Emploi – the French Unemployment Insurance Agency – due to more restrictive conditions to access benefits, according to specialists.

No impact on productive investment

At the fiscal level, although the financial aid granted to companies and other reliefs have not recently been evaluated, it has been verified that the reduction of taxes for the richest has not had an impact on business investment.

“Observing the major economic variables –growth, investment, household financial investment flows, etc.–, before and after the reforms, is not enough to draw conclusions about the real effect of these reforms. In particular, it will not be possible to estimate, only through this means, if the abolition of the wealth tax allowed the savings of the corresponding taxpayers to be redirected towards the financing of companies,” said France Stratégie, an agency dependent on the Prime Minister’s cabinet. , in the third report evaluating the tax reform on capital, published in October 2021.

On the other hand, the same report noted that Emmanuel Macron’s reforms led to a 64% increase in dividend payments in 2018.

Therefore, the richest French have not chosen to invest in the real economy, although their purchasing power has increased over the last five years. In that sense, they are the big winners of Macron’s five-year period. According to a study by the Institute of Public Policies (IPP), published in November 2021, the richest 1% of people in France earned an average profit of 2.8% on their total income after taxes and benefits. The total increase is even more impressive for the richest 0.1%, whose purchasing power increased by around 4%.

Instead, the flow has been trickle down for the rest of the population, part of which took to the streets across the country to express their discontent during the ‘Yellow Vests’ crisis. According to the PPI study, the average increase in the standard of living for the French as a whole between 2017 and 2022 was around 1.6%. For their part, the poorest 5% of households were the big losers: their purchasing power had an average reduction of 0.5% during the mandate of Emmanuel Macron.

This article was adapted from its French original