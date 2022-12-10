The vice president of the European Parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, and four other detainees testified this Saturday, December 10, before a judge in Brussels, a day after their arrest for alleged corruption related to the host of the World Cup: Qatar. The investigators suspect a scheme to influence the political and economic decisions of the Eurochamber.

Five arrested and 600,000 euros seized. It is so far the result of a macro-raid that splashes the heart of the European Union and the World Cup.

Members and former members of the European Parliament are being investigated for alleged money laundering and bribery that would come from a Gulf country, the Belgian press identified that it is Qatar.

Police believe that the Persian Gulf nation would have violated laws to curry favors and whitewash criticism of the World Cup. A situation that arose after the controversies over its violations of human rights, mainly due to the reported cases of labor exploitation against migrants who worked on the works for the World Cup.

Those detained for allegedly participating in the corruption plot to influence in favor of the Arab country, including the vice president of the European Parliament, the Greek socialist Eva Kaili, gave a statement this Saturday, December 10, before Judge Michel Claise, who will decide whether to let them or not released.

The investigation took place after the macro-raid on Friday in which the Brussels Police carried out 17 searches in different districts of the Belgian capital, including the home of the person who served as one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Legislature.

The first lines of the investigation focus on the fact that Qatar would have tried to influence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament.

For this, the Arab State would have paid “substantial amounts of money and offered important gifts to third parties with an important political or strategic position within the European Parliament,” said the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

“Today’s raids have allowed investigators to recover some 600,000 euros in cash (…) Computer equipment and mobile phones were also seized. These elements will be analyzed as part of the investigations,” added the prosecutor.

Who are the five arrested?

Among those captured are also a parliamentary assistant from the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament, a partner of Kalii, the former Italian socialist MEP, whom the local press identified as Pier-Antonio Panzeri, the recently elected president of the International Trade Union Confederation ( CSI), the Italian Luca Visentini and a lobbyist, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

The ITUC said it is “aware” of the reports but has no further comment at this time.

After the arrest, Kalii, a 44-year-old former television presenter, was expelled from her political party, the president of the Greek Socialists (PASOK), Nikos Androulakis, announced through his Twitter account.

Image wash?

In the midst of the investigation for alleged bribery, the Belgian press highlighted that last November, a few days before the international soccer tournament began, the Greek deputy met with the Qatari Minister of Labor, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

“I think the World Cup for Arabs has been a great tool for political transformation and reforms,” ​​Kalii said at the time, adding that the European Parliament “recognized and respected” Qatar’s progress on labor reforms.

Meanwhile, Visentini welcomed the progress made by the World Cup host on workers’ rights, but insisted that the “pressure” must be kept up after the soccer tournament ends.

In recent years, controversies over alleged “modern” slavery have rocked Qatar. In an interview with France 24, the director of the project of the International Labor Organization in Qatar, Max Tuñón, defended advances in the new labor legislation in the country after the abolition of the kafala system and the regulation of a minimum wage of 1,000 riyals ( about 280 dollars).

However, Amnesty International researchers stressed to this outlet that even after the enactment of the reforms, they continued to find cases of labor exploitation, such as workers who were not paid wages for at least seven consecutive months.

The confiscation of the passports of foreign employees and the deaths of many of them under unsanitary conditions and high temperatures while working outdoors are among the main complaints that darkened the tournament since before it began.

Since then, the World Cup host has gone to great lengths to improve its image in the face of criticism over its record on labor and human rights.

