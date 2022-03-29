The Mossos d’Esquadra have launched a macroperative first thing in the morning against a drug clan that allegedly supplies the neighborhood of La Mina, in Sant Adrià de Besòs. The agents anticipate twenty records and fifteen detainees in La Verneda de Barcelona and also in Sant Adrià, according to police sources consulted by EL PAÍS. The suspects are responsible for three almost consecutive shootings that occurred in December 2020 in the border area of ​​both neighborhoods, according to those same sources.

The investigation, at the hands of the Investigating Court 10 of Barcelona, ​​focuses mainly on a group of people who, in addition to drug trafficking, allegedly wanted to impose their territorial control through various shootings. All three took place in less than 36 hours, between December 12 and 13, 2020. In one of them, on Venus Street, a person was injured. The investigation is for the crimes of drug trafficking, attempted murder and criminal organization.

The police also anticipate some searches outside of Barcelona, ​​according to the same sources. The Mossos helicopter participates in the device from the first hour, in addition to troops from Brimo and Arro. On Trajana Avenue in Barcelona, ​​police vans dot various points, where searches are being carried out. The epicenter of the records is in the neighborhood of La Verneda, in the Sant Martí district of the city. Some searches are also being carried out at La Mina.