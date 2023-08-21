Former Argentine president must play an active role from September; 2nd shift is scheduled for November 19

The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri will play an active role in the campaign to Patricia Bullrich from September, when returning from international trips. According to the newspaper clarionMacri will share campaign activities with the candidate, in an agenda that has yet to be defined and designed so that the former president does not jeopardize Patricia’s leadership.

The candidate ofTogether for the Change” (in Portuguese, Together for Change) had 17% of the vote in the August 13 primaries. His running mate, Horacio Larreta, got 11.3% – the sum of the 2 puts the coalition in 2nd place, through Javier Milei.

“You have to finish adjusting [os detalhes]but Maurício will be there”, said to clarion a representative of Bullrich’s team about the campaign, adding that “the centrality passes through Patricia“, but “Mauricio’s contribution will be important”.

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, has a degree in economics and led with 30.4% of the votes in the primary election of August 13, 2023 in the race for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with ultra-liberal ideas on economics. He advocates closing the country’s central bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for the Casa Rosada by the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Liberty Advances). Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “libertarian” – is against state interference in society and in favor of the free market system. It says that its program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of selling organs and defends non-compulsory and private education.

With an extensive public career, Bullrich is running for Macri’s political coalition. She served as deputy for the capital Buenos Aires (1993-1997 and 2007-2015), Minister of Labor (2000-2001), Minister of Social Security (from Oct. to Dec.2001) and Minister of Security (2015-2019).

Known as the Argentine Iron Lady, Patricia Bullrich Luro Pueyrredon has a degree in Humanities and Social Sciences with a focus on Communication from the University of Palermo and a Master’s and Doctorate in Political Science from the University of San Martín.

Among her main campaign proposals, the former minister promises her voters a “steady hand” against crime and corruption and strengthening Argentina’s armed forces. It also brings a strong anti-Peronist rhetoric.

Regarding his economic plan, Bullrich says he intends to reduce government spending, remove exchange controls and conduct a review of Argentina’s tax and fiscal laws to simplify the financial structure. She also supports a system where pesos and Argentine dollars are used together in the economy.

read more here about who are the candidates for president in the election of October 22, 2023 in Argentina.

The dispute for the Argentine Presidency is now reduced to 5 candidates: Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman. The 2nd shift is scheduled for November 19th.

