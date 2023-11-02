Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) vehemently criticized the Peronist presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, from the Union for the Fatherland coalition, during his participation in an economic forum that took place in Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, this Wednesday (1st).

During his speech, Macri accused Massa, who is also Argentina’s current Economy Minister, of adopting a “dark, arrogant, mafia and corporate” way of doing politics.

At the forum, Macri expressed his support for Javier Milei, libertarian candidate for the Argentine presidency, in this second round of the presidential elections, which is scheduled to take place on the 19th. Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, will face Massa in the dispute for the leadership of the House Rosada after the Peronist won the first round of the elections that took place on October 22nd.

In the first round, both defeated Patricia Bullrich, from Macri’s coalition, Together for Change.

At the event Macri also criticized Massa’s long political career, highlighting his period as chief of staff during Cristina Kirchner’s presidency (2007-2015). The former president argued that, when he sought out Massa in 2013 with the intention of putting an end to Kirchnerism, he ended up seeing the candidate “ally with this movement”.

The former Argentine president also held Massa responsible for what he called the “disaster and destruction” of the 15 months in which he was the country’s Economy Minister.

“Now he [Massa] is responsible for the disaster and destruction of these 15 months in which he was Minister of Economy, with a dark, arrogant, mafia and corporate way of doing politics that imprisoned Argentina, not just now, but for a long time”, said Macri.

Highlighting his support for Milei, Macri also said that the “new one”, as he referred to the libertarian candidate, still “has not governed, has not stolen, has not lied, has the intention of changing and will accept everyone’s collaboration”. (With EFE Agency)