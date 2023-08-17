Former President of Argentina Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) said this Wednesday (16), in Montevideo, that, after the primary elections last Sunday (13), the country “has entered a new era”, with the ballot boxes reflecting the “change” that awaits for the future.

“Argentina has finally entered what it has been waiting for, talking about and predicting, which is a change of era, leaving behind ideas that have always been seen as crazy, harmful, destructive,” he told journalists in the Uruguayan capital, where he presented the book. “Y para qué” (“And for what”, in free translation).

He highlighted that Patricia Bullrich, candidate for the PRO party, of the Together for Change coalition, “will express the change that all Argentines want”.

“What is clear is that the country will no longer give these crazy ideas new opportunities,” he said, referring to the government of the current president, Alberto Fernández.

The former head of the Argentine government said that “two thirds of Argentines embraced” last Sunday “healthier” ideas than those of Kirchnerism.

“I dreamed several times about this end of populism. What is to come is a discussion about the way in which the change will be made”, he declared.

While Macri predicted a “colossal defeat for Peronism”, he warned that “those who defend these mafia niches will fight” against his country’s new government, which he hopes will be led by Bullrich.

Libertarian economist Javier Milei, from the Liberdade Avança coalition, won more than 30% of the votes of Argentine voters. Candidates from the center-right Together for Change front totaled 28.3%, 17% of which belonged to former minister Patricia Bullrich, while the governing coalition União pela Pátria, led by Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, had 27% of intended votes. . (With information from the EFE Agency)