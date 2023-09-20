Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) pointed out that the libertarian presidential candidate, Javier Milei, and his political group lack experience and support to govern the country.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, Macri made these statements this Tuesday (19), during a visit to Villa Allende, a city in the province of Córdoba, where he participated in a campaign event for Patricia Bullrich, candidate for president of the center-right coalition. Together for Change.

“Entering a government requires, I was there, disembarking with 4 thousand people, 4 thousand people who, ideally, have previous experience, who know that they will find a State completely dominated by the Taliban of La Cámpora [organização política juvenil que apoia o peronismo], who will not let this change move forward if you are not prepared. Four thousand people who know each other, many of them among themselves, so that there is coordination”, said the former president.

The election of supporters in the Argentine Congress is a challenge for Milei: currently, his coalition, A Liberdade Avança, has only three seats in the Legislature, counting the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, including the one occupied by himself.

Furthermore, Milei did not hold positions in the Argentine Executive and his experience in elected positions is limited to that of national deputy, a position he has held since 2021. Bullrich was a minister in the governments of Fernando de La Rúa (1999-2001) and Macri and national deputy in two periods (1993-1997 and 2007-2015).

However, the Argentine people have not taken into account this difference in experience in public office: Milei received the most votes in the primaries in August, while Bullrich was only third, positions that have been maintained in the most recent polls of voting intentions for the presidential election, which will be held in October.

When commenting on Milei’s victory in the primaries, Macri reaffirmed this Tuesday that he is betting on the greater experience of his former Minister of Security.

“I understand the outrage [do povo argentino]but the profound change that we all dream of can be achieved by this group of leaders who have prepared themselves, who have done serious, in-depth work, who have plans and who have Patricia as their leader, a person with a lot of experience, who has faced very challenging challenges. difficult,” he said.

Last month, shortly after winning the primaries, Milei said he intended to transform Macri into a kind of Argentine “super ambassador” if he is elected president. However, the former president has sought to separate himself from the libertarian and, after many demands, took on a more incisive role in Bullrich’s campaign.