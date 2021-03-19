It is a rule of Argentine politics. No leader writes a book to become a writer. Maybe in other countries it can happen. Winston Churchill or Henry Kissinger have produced extraordinary texts. But in these lands, when an inhabitant of power publishes a book, he does it with a single objective. He writes it to arrive or he writes it to return.

Raúl Alfonsín wrote “The Argentine question” in 1981 because he had between eyebrows and being the president that would take us away from the dictatorship. And it took him just two years to get to the Casa Rosada to put into practice those ideas that he had embodied in the pages of a book that, more than a book, was a government platform. It’s known. Some worked for him and some didn’t.

And if Alfonsín’s was a book to achieve power, Cristina Kirchner’s was a book to return to power. “Sincerely”, written by the secretary Mariano Cabral on ideas of the now Vice President, and edited by the journalist María Seoane, is a controversial, vibrant and full of experiences told in the first person. It was a sales record and its launch resulted in Cristina’s first political electoral act, that two weeks later he would surprise the country by announcing that the presidential candidate would be Alberto Fernández. And not her.

This week it was Mauricio Macri who launched his editorial proposal. At the end of its thirteen chapters, he thanks Pablo Avelluto (his former Minister of Culture) and the writer Hernán Iglesias Illa for finding “The precise words” to pass on your memories and ideas. And in case anyone had any doubts about the purpose of the book, he titled it “First Time.” Footballer and with a past as president of Boca, Macri leaves the fantasy of a second time floating, that he can complete the cycle interrupted by his defeat in 2019, when he was for reelection.

The book it is an attempt to vindicate his government, which ended up stumbling and paved the way for a return to Kirchnerism. Has barely the minimum level of self-criticism, classic for those who really believe that they have not done so badly. His presentation was less crowded than that of Cristina’s book and he counted among the spectators several of the leaders who are considered better options than him to bring Together for Change back to power.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Martín Lousteau, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich and Alfredo Cornejo went to listen to him and They expect Macri’s negative image to remain so high in polls as before. Today he doesn’t seem like a competitive rival in that race, but who knows. Perhaps, to reassure them, Macri said that the opposition coalition “He needs hawks, doves, sparrows and even chickens; you have to understand that we can have different nuances ”. Did he understand it, who radicalized the discourse and alliances in the failed electoral campaign for reelection?

Cristina and Kirchnerism coined a phrase when they launched into the battle for the return to power. “We came back better”they said to the unwary and also to combat veterans. And they put the agreement with Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa as examples of that supposed redemption. At this point, it is already possible to predict that they just came back.

“We are going to return to power with a lesson learned”, Macri predicted at the baptism of his book, the last chapter of which is titled “This is just starting”. They are different performers, but the songs sound similar. Hopefully, among those teachings I include the way to break the Argentine spell of inflation, to recreate growth, or to seriously combat poverty. Perhaps then it can be said that the effort of writing a book was something more promising than throwing oneself over the same cliff with the same tools.