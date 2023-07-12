Mauricio Macri and Cristina Kirchner on December 10, 2019, in Buenos Aires. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

The inauguration of a gas pipeline of almost 600 kilometers that crosses Argentina from west to east has confronted the two main political spaces in Argentina for months. Cristina Kirchner and Mauricio Macri, the two former presidents, both at the antipodes, neither candidate in the October elections, had been disputing the revenue for the most important energy infrastructure work in the country in recent years. Before, during and after the presentation of the work, which was this Sunday, the two launched cross criticism. Between tweets, Kirchner brought Macri’s mother into the fight. “Don’t mess with my mother, vice president, who was a good mother,” Macri replied. And that’s where the debate ended.

On Sunday, the Minister of Economy and presidential candidate Sergio Massa, from Unión por la Patria (the coalition that brings together the three main branches of Peronism in the Government), the president, Alberto Fernández and his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, attended the town of Salliqueló, in the province of Buenos Aires, to inaugurate the work. It was July 9, the day of independence in Argentina, and they were materializing what Peronism considers a “historic” step towards the recovery of energy sovereignty.

A few hours after the end of the event, the vice president launched a tweet in which she summarized what she had already said during the event. Kirchner criticized that during the government of her political rival, “53 kilometers of trunk gas pipelines” were installed, which “did not have any impact on the transportation system,” while during the government of her husband (2003-2007) and both of hers ( 2007-2015) “3,211 kilometers were installed”. “Now it is understood why his mother punished him for lying,” ended the message that, without mentioning it, was addressed to Macri.

The vice president was referring to an interview published in 2019 by political magazine Newsin which Macri’s mother, Alicia Blanco Villegas, said the following to the journalist Daniela Gian: “I have hit him [a Mauricio Macri] for lying, which I regret, but you shouldn’t lie, ever.”

Macri had also been criticizing before, during and after the event. “The Government announces with great fanfare a gas pipeline that arrives three years late and whose delay cost Argentina more than 5,000 million dollars,” he had written on Twitter on Sunday. In the message, he had also ironized the name of the work, which was baptized after former President Néstor Kirchner (“Excuse me if I don’t call him by his official name”) and, at the end, he made a concession: “Now at least we have something concrete. Let’s take advantage of it.”

The chicana of the vice president took it out again to the ring: “He accuses me of not having built gas pipelines. Why would he do it, if he had left us without gas to transport? Her government and that of her husband were disastrous in terms of energy, the worst in history: production fell almost every year, imports and subsidies multiplied. In the end, she defended her mother: “And don’t mess with my mother, vice president, that she was a good mother.”

At the center of the fight is the debate over who will score the goal for a work that, according to the ruling party, will save more than 4,200 million dollars a year in gas imports – although it has also received criticism from some sectors of the population due to the environmental and social consequences of following an extractivist model.

In July 2019, Mauricio Macri, from the right-wing alliance Cambiemos, signed a decree of necessity and urgency for the Ministry of Energy to tender the construction of a gas pipeline that would link the town of Tratayén, in Neuquén, and the town of Salliqueló, where this Sunday the first section of the work was inaugurated. The objective was to transfer a percentage of the gas obtained from the Vaca Muerta field throughout the territory.

The tender was called, but the opening date of the offers was extended three times –twice during the management of Cambiemos–, until the end of December 2020. Before the deadline for the last extension expired, the call for tenders was repealed by the Government of Alberto Fernández.

In February 2022, the Government declared the construction of the gas pipeline to be of public interest and granted the concession to the state company Energía Argentina. During the tenders for the purchase of materials, a controversy also arose within the Government, between the sectors led by Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, which resulted in the resignation of the Minister of Production, Matías Kulfas. After several months, the pipeline was finally inaugurated. And the inauguration, for both political spaces, became a campaign event.

