THE books on macrame they are the perfect gift idea for those who love this DIY technique that allows you to weave knots and threads to create jewelry, household items, accessories and much more. Macramé is the lace that is created following the rules of a very ancient seafaring technique, which intertwines and knots the threads together without using needles or hooks.

Our grandmothers used to weave threads, with a technique that has since fallen into disuse and has only recently been rediscovered. Through knots and intertwining, many creations can be made, from clothing to design, from jewelry to upholstery. The processing is simple and is a passion of many people around the world.

There are several knots that can be used to make macrame: simple knot, plain, Josephine, cord, festoon stitch, peanuts. And there are many reasons to create, such as nexma, jasmine, warda. The necessary equipment is essential: we need threads, pins, crochet hooks, scissors, combs and maybe a few books to use cotton, linen, wool, synthetic fiber yarns.

Jewelery with knots: Chinese and Celtic macrame. Color edition

Jenny Townley and Suzen Millodot propose a book dedicated to the creation of jewels with knots, macrame, Chinese and Celtic. To transform a simple cord into a real jewel to wear as a gift. A book full of photographs and instructions to follow step by step, with projects to create jewelry in a short time, even for beginners. The rear flap unfolds to show the steps to build the basic knots, so as to create bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and much more right away.

The big book of macrame: 3 books in 1. The definitive illustrated guide to learn 36 knotting techniques. Make 45 projects to decorate your home and create beautiful accessories

From Macramè Art here is “The great book of Macrame”, a book that is done in three for all fans of the genre, to propose a definitive illustrated guide to learn many techniques for making knots and creating projects for the home or accessories to give as gifts. Thanks to this book you will be able to know everything about art, what are the first steps to take, the best knots to make, ideas for creating home furnishings, illustrated projects to decorate any environment and to make gift ideas that are always welcome. Even if you are still a beginner.

Macrame: 2 books in 1. An illustrated guide to learning the art of knots. Make unique projects, with tricks and techniques to creatively decorate your home and create accessories

Nancy Taylor proposes her book on macrame which invites everyone to express their artistic and creative side, with techniques that exploit the main knots to create unique emotions. A book that does two for all fans, with 450 illustrated pages, explanations of projects, techniques to be learned in a short time. From fundamentals to knotting techniques, from tools and equipment to use to rope selection, with 34 projects to start right away.

Simple macrame for beginners: 2 books in 1 – The art of knotting by hand creating furnishing accessories to make your home unique. Creative ideas for making jewelry and gift projects

For beginners, “Simple Macrame for Beginners ”is Rachel Mullins’ ideal book for learning the art of hand knotting, creating furniture to make the house unique, jewels to give and much more. Available in flexible cover, hard cover and Kindle formats, here is the ideal book for beginners, to learn the knots, the techniques, to discover all the tricks, to relax for a moment with a pastime that will never go out of style. The volume contains the history of macrame, tools, materials, knots, techniques, terms to know and also illustrated projects from which to take inspiration for our do-it-yourself projects.

Macrame. Home creations with knot art. Ediz. illustrated

Fanny Zedenius, with photographs by Kim Lightbody, proposes this volume dedicated to home creations among the books on macrame following the noble and elegant art of knots. An illustrated edition written by the Swedish designer who has given a modern twist to the very old technique. In the book there are 20 projects to furnish your home and become experts in the art of knotting, using only your hands and pieces of rope to create tapestries, dream catchers, hanging pots and much more.

Macrame: A book with patterns and projects for beginners. Create, in a few days and with a few euros, unique pieces to furnish your home with style. Relax and free your mind of all thoughts

From Giorgia Pelizzari here is a book on macrame that offers models and projects even for beginners, to create home furnishings in a short time. Available in flexible cover or Kindle ebook formats, here’s a volume explaining which materials are best to use, which string thicknesses to choose, how to calculate how much string you need, how to find the best deals. But also the basic techniques, the tips to avoid making mistakes and ideas to always carry out the best projects.

Macramè in winter by Francesca Peterlini

In the end, Francesca Peterlini proposes “Macramè in winter”, a book for making splendid creations to celebrate the coldest season and the holidays that are on the calendar during this period. 48 pages with illustrations, for a book published in 2021, which is also cheap. Ideal, therefore, as a gift idea to do and to do on any occasion.

