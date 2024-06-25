Macquarie: sale of 40% Hydro Dolomiti Energia to Equitix-Tages

Macquarie Asset Management, advised by Rothschild & Co and Equita, has achieved an agreement for the sale of the 40% stake held by Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 in Hydro Dolomiti Energia (HDE), to a consortium composed of Equitix Euro Funds, Tages Capital sgr, and La Finanziaria Trentina SpA together with local industrial co-investors and institutions. The terms of the deal imply a company valuation of around $1 billion.

HDE manages 29 hydroelectric plants in the province of Trento, with an installed capacity of 1.3GW. HDE’s hydroelectric plants produce electricity to power approximately one million homes per year.

Ste’phane Brimont, Managing Director of Macquarie Asset Management, said: “Hydropower is a strategic asset, playing a key role in the energy transition and proving to be a crucial source of clean energy for the system, enabling the acceleration the installation of new solar and wind plants throughout Italy. Under our guidance together with the Dolomiti Energia Group, HDE continued to supply electricity safely and reliably, while developing a highly skilled team in technical and commercial operations, and contributing to the province’s economy. We wish the company every success as it embarks on this new chapter.”

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 invested in HDE in 2016. In partnership with Dolomiti Energia Group, Macquarie Asset Management has supported HDE in further strengthening asset conditions, developing local jobs and skills, and preparing its long-term strategic ambitions.

Macquarie is a long-term investor in Italian infrastructure. In addition to HDE, funds managed by Macquarie are supporting the development of Italy’s national motorway system through Autostrade per l’Italia, and are accelerating investments in high-quality digital infrastructure through Open Fiber.

Hugh Crossley, CEO of Equitix Investment Management Limited, commented: “Equitix is ​​very proud to invest in HDE, which is crucial to Italy’s energy security and represents an important asset for the energy transition. Italy is a key market for Equitix, where we have been investing in infrastructure and renewable energy for over a decade. We are also pleased to continue our collaboration with our friends and co-shareholders in the Dolomiti Energia Group, of which we have been shareholders since 2021.” The operation with the consortium is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the right of last resort exercisable by the Dolomiti Energia Group.

The transaction is expected to reach financial close by the fourth quarter of 2024.