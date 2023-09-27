Starting last night, Apple released the new free macOS update, Sonoma (14.0), which brings nine features for working and playing to the Mac. Desktop widgets are introduced for the first time on Mac, a new way to personalize your Mac and do more things, with the ability to import iPhone and iPad widgets to create a unified experience across smartphones, tablets and desktops. New screensavers are introduced that reflect Apple TV area views, there are important updates for video conferencing and Safari, and optimized gameplay thanks to Game Mode, which is introduced for the first time on Mac and is able to concentrate the power of the SoC on running video games. Not all models can be updated in Sonoma: the procedure is to open the Mac Settings, then click on General and from there Software Update. Below is the complete list of computers compatible with the new operating system. To find out what year your computer is from, go to the Apple symbol in the top left, then click on “About this Mac”.

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

MacBook Air 2018 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later

Mac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

Mac Studio 2022 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later