MacOS we don’t waste too much time presenting it, it is the apple’s proprietary OS that guarantees optimal performance and constant fluidity. Many people rely on this ecosystem for their work or private life. We’re here today though to bring you one back quite alarming news.

MacOS, beware of JokerSpy!

Recently a new and quite unknown malware for macOS has been identified which takes the curious name of Joker Spy. We have researchers at Bitdefender to thank, with independent research also synced by Elastic Security Labs. This is a malware is still shrouded in fog that has infected very few machines.

Getting down to the technicalities, it is used a binary file called “xcc” which contains specific Mach-O files for Intel x86 and ARM M1 architectures. This allows for operation on Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. This is all very important as we are talking about verifying the authorizations managed by the Transparency, Consent and Control system Apple.

So basically xcc creates what in security jargon it is referred to as backdoor based on Python to then send system information which is then sent to the attacker.

For now it is even difficult to understand how it was possible to infect devices with this malware, so Apple users should not be in danger. However, it is wise to keep your system up to date!