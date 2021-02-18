Surely some people will find this new feature of MacOS 11.3 Big Sur a minor detail. However, it seems like a huge success to me. And yes, we all like big updates, those that are loaded with improvements in the user interface, new functions, solutions to problems and so on, okay. However, on many occasions it’s the little details that make the difference, especially when its usefulness, once discovered, seems essential to us.

Such is the case, I have the feeling, of a feature that MacOS 11.3 will release soon, and that users of MacBook in its various variants will greatly appreciate, especially if they tend to plan their trips. And it is that, according to we can read in MacRumors, the operating system will take the necessary measures so that the battery is fully charged before the events you add to the calendar and that you identify as meetings.

Specifically, as they have detected when analyzing the code of the beta version of the next update of MacOS 11.3, the system will adjust to complete battery charging three hours before the meeting timeso your MacBook is ready even with a long ride and some waiting time before the meeting takes place. At the moment that time is fixed, but since it is a beta version, we do not know if there will be changes before it reaches all users.

And is that there is still room to improve this function when it finally reaches MacOS 11.3, either manually, that is, the user can define what time he intends to exit, so that the load program adjusts, or even, and this would also be very interesting, that if the annotation In the calendar includes the meeting location, the system is able to calculate the departure time and adjust the loading end time to, for example, 10 or 15 minutes before the meeting.

MacBooks with MacOS 10.15.5 or later already have an optimized battery charging function It helps to reduce battery wear and tear and improve battery life by learning the user’s daily charging routine. The feature delays battery charging by more than 80% when it predicts that the MacBook will remain connected to the mains for an extended period of time, thus preserving the life of the mains. This novelty in MacOS 11.3 goes even further in this regard, since it prevents this battery conservation measure from having a negative impact on the user’s mobility needs.