Macondo: previews, how many episodes and streaming

From tonight, 28 October 2023, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, Macondo, the new Saturday evening “environmental show” on Rai Cultura hosted by Camila Raznovich, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

Waste disposal, biodiversity, air and water quality, landscape conservation, the theme of recycling, energy saving: “Macondo” brings a cultural dissemination program to prime time, with a light step, entertaining, with the aim of describing the world through the lens of climate change. The studio itself is an imaginary land, which through spectacular augmented reality will take the viewer into different habitats: in the forests, in the oceans, among the mountains and dunes of the deserts. Camila Raznovich, then, in each episode will interview scientists, women and men of culture, famous people with whom to address specifically environmental issues, with a traveling companion in all episodes, the climatologist Luca Mercalli.

Thanks to the program we could discover, through international and national reports, the stories of those who are committed to protecting nature, in places that are already a bit Macondo, such as El Hierro, a Canary island that is self-sufficient from an energy point of view and with targeted contents to the public who are more attentive to social media: the stories of two well-known influencers from the “green” world, Barbascura and Marco Spinelli, have in fact created short films on the topics of climate change specifically for the broadcast. There is no shortage of music, that of the Gaudats Junk Band, an original Tuscan band that plays great rock and pop hits with its instruments made of entirely recycled waste.

Finally, a series within the series, a docureality made in 4 episodes on the adventure of a young, not very green tourist who faces 5 days of life with zero impact in the Belluno Dolomites, in the almost completely uninhabited village of Bramezza.

Among the guests of the first episode are the Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi, the Olympic champion Jury Chechi and the immunologist Antonella Viola, who will talk about the extraordinary exploits of environmental heroes such as the “coral guardians” of Polynesia and the fishermen of Talamone, who for to counter trawling they invented a museum at the bottom of the sea.

Macondo: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Macondo on Rai 3? In total, four episodes will be broadcast: the first on Saturday 28 October 2023; the fourth and last on Saturday 18 November 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Saturday 28 October 2023

Second episode: Saturday 4 November 2023

Third episode: Saturday 11 November 2023

Fourth episode: Saturday 18 November 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to see Macondo live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.45pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming and replay on RaiPlay.it.