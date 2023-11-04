Macondo: previews and guests of today’s episode, November 4th

Tonight, 4 November 2023, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3 a new episode of Macondo will be broadcast, the new Saturday evening “environmental show” on Rai Cultura hosted by Camila Raznovich. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

The origins of storm Ciaran and the dramatic consequences of these hours, in Tuscany and Lombardy. Camila Raznovich talks about it with the climatologist Luca Mercalli, her traveling companion in the new appointment with Rai Cultura’s “show on the environment”. Also in this episode there will be guest speakers, women and men of culture, famous people with whom we will discuss environmental issues. Among these, Emma Bonino, Corrado Augias, the social media star physicist Vincenzo Schettini, the “green” influencer Marco Spinelli who made a film for “Macondo” on fishing nets abandoned in the seabed, and the musician pediatrician, singer of Tete De Bois, Andrea Satta, creator of the first eco show in the world on two wheels: the “pedal stage”.

During the episode, reportages will be presented such as the story of a prospector who in Kenya, thanks to satellite images, manages to identify water sources underground, and the adventure of a humpback whale who travels from the cold Antarctica to the warm tropical waters of the Australian coral reef.

On the Italian front of the battle for a cleaner environment, the protagonists will be the fishermen of San Benedetto del Tronto, recently cited by Pope Francis for their activity of collecting and recovering the plastics that pollute the Adriatic. Furthermore, the docureality “Into The Wild – Zero Impact Challenge” continues: how does the adventure of Giulia, a young not very green tourist, continue, who faces a five-day zero impact holiday without running water or electricity or any comfort in that Bramezza, a village with only one inhabitant in the Belluno Dolomites? Live music is always present at “Macondo” with the Gaudats Junk Band, an original Tuscan band led by Rick Hutton who plays great rock and pop hits with his instruments made of entirely recycled waste.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Macondo live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.45pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming and replay on RaiPlay.it.