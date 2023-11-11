Macondo: previews and guests of today’s episode, November 4th

Tonight, Saturday 11 November 2023, at 9.45 pm on Rai 3, a new episode of Macondo will be broadcast, the new Saturday evening “environmental show” on Rai Cultura hosted by Camila Raznovich. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

Camila Raznovich will have the climatologist Luca Mercalli, elected “mayor” of “Macondo” next to her: with him she will propose many environmentally themed stories and will discover small and large heroes who fight to improve the world we live in. Guests of the episode will be Silvio Angelo Garattini, president of the “Mario Negri” Pharmacological Research Institute, with whom the presenter will explore the relationship between health and the environment; the “mountain” writer Paolo Cognetti, who will talk about his concerns for the mountains, in particular for the Matterhorn glacier, where bulldozers have recently appeared in view of the construction of a ski slope. He will remain among the Alpine peaks with mountaineer Nives Meroi, while chef Lorenzo Biagiarelli will propose a sustainable food and wine journey around the world.

Scientific communicator Barbascura will take with him. Also in the foreground is the extraordinary story, among the peaks of the Himalayas, of those who invent glaciers to combat drought at high altitudes, and the equally extraordinary story of a duck trainer who, among the Thai rice plantations, found the way to allowing crops, animals and humans to coexist in perfect harmony.

The docureality series “Into the wild – Zero impact challenge” continues, following the adventure of Giulia, a young, not very green tourist, for a five-day holiday without running water or electricity or any comfort in Bramezza, a village with a only inhabitant of the Belluno Dolomites. Finally, live music is always present in the broadcast with the Gaudats Junk Band, the Tuscan band led by Rick Hutton who offers great rock and pop hits performed with his eco-sustainable instruments, made from entirely recycled waste materials.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Macondo live on TV and live streaming? The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.45pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming and replay on RaiPlay.it.