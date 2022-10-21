After announcing in 2019 that Netflix would give “One Hundred Years of Solitude” a series, fans and followers of the work of Gabriel Garcia Marquez have shown interest in knowing how the platform will address this fascinating plot.

In this sense, and as part of the 40th anniversary of the delivery of the Nobel Prize for Literature to the Colombian writerhas been presented a first preview of what will be “Macondo”, fiction that will soon reach the online service.

Teaser of “Macondo”, series on “One Hundred Years of Solitude”

Netflix confirmed in 2020 that the series would be 20 hours long. Photo: composition/Netflix

In the images we can see the production team behind “Macondo” working, and showing the costumes and scenarios that the series will include. Also, the following message is heard:

“You don’t tell a story when you should, but when you can. The world was so recent that many things lacked names and to mention them you had to point your finger at them. How much life it had cost them to find the paradise of shared solitude. When they ask what region that is, we will answer them with a name that they have never heard, that has no meaning, but that in the dream has a supernatural resonance: Macondo”, says a voice off.

From what has been revealed, Netflix recruited Gonzalo and Rodrigo García Barcha, the sons of García Márquez, as executive producers to follow the development of this new series step by step.

Rodrigo García Barcha with Samuel Castro (top right) and Andrés Wood. Photo: Gabo Festival

In 2020, the brothers revealed that the production could consist of up to three seasons and that the script had been adapted by Puerto Rican José Rivera.