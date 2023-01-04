Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Macnelly Torres and Álex Mejía criticized the directives of Atlético Nacional

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in Sports
National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.

Photo:

National Athletic

National Athletic vs. Equity.

They don’t like the way the club is being run.

National He wants to return to the top of Colombian soccer and makes efforts to achieve it, but there are former players who criticize what is happening.

The leaders of the paisa cast have taken several false steps and this has been reflected in the results of the last tournament of the year.

macnelly torres Y Alex Mejia They talked about the news of the group and criticized its management by the leaders.

Mejía remained waiting for a new opportunity that never came. “You had to train well because at any moment the opportunity comes to you, but I kept waiting for an opportunity,” he told Caracol Radio.

a backup

And he added: “I was loyal, transparent and I never saved anything. Today I am totally calm because I think I gave everything for Nacional”.

Torres sided with Mejía and gave the club leaders everything.

“It’s been going on for several years that Nacional is looking for a spin or is looking for something totally different from what was that time of 2011 that began with Sachi (Escobar) and ended with Reinaldo (Rueda),” he said.

The exvolante does not agree with the way in which managers make decisions.

“I don’t know if they thought that (previous process) was not the best or that there is another way for the club to be more successful,” he said.

“The measures that have been adopted today are a failure in Nacional,” he said.

Sports

