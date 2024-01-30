Christian Dominguez and Mary Moncada were the protagonists of Magaly Medina's most recent ampay and the images generated a stir in the Peruvian environment. The 'Mackyna'a friend of the cumbiambero, was also surprised by the news and, recently, in an interview with Kurt Villavicencio for 'Todo se filtra', he was surprised to hear about the singer's condition and was encouraged to talk about Christian and Pamela's relationship.

What did 'Mackyna' say about Christian Domínguez?

One week after the 'Mackyna' put your hands on the fire for your friend Christian and say that he has already matured, the cumbiambero was unfaithful again. This time, he said that Christian Domínguez is not having a good time after the spread of his ampay.

“I talk to him all day, I ask him if he ate and the truth is I couldn't imagine (…). I don't know the lady, but in reality Christian is my friend, my brother, and I know you're not having a good time right now. I know that she is going to come out and face it. She is going to say things as they are. At this moment, she only has to play “said the coach.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

According to the images shown by the program 'Magaly TV, the firm', Christian Domínguez picked up Mary Moncada with his truck with tinted windows and inside her they had privacy. The movement of the car gave them away and then the businesswoman confirmed the news.

“What had to happen happened. Two adults, we had a good time. I think that goes without saying. We communicated from time to time. He asked me when I was going to Lima to meet. We sent each other normal photos, we didn't talk all day , but when it was possible (…). I never wanted a relationship with him, it was just a 'good time' and that's it,” said Mary Moncada.

Who is Mary Moncada?

The Peruvian Mary Moncada Caballero, 39 years old, lives in the United States, a country where he moved 16 years ago. There, she works as a bank manager, has a degree in International Business and Administration and a notary public license. His economic situation allows him to enjoy various tastes, such as driving a Porsche and traveling the world. Some of the places he likes the most are Aruba, Cancun, Tulum, Disney, Las Vegas, Miami and several European cities.

What did Pamela Franco do after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco He has not been intimidated by the criticism and has shown himself again on social networks this Tuesday, January 30, with his coach. The singer follows an exercise routine at the gym every morning and today she has not missed her appointment. In the image that Franco published in the morning on social networks, she looks serene and with a lot of attitude, while her companion smiles proud of her.

Some time later, he recorded himself on TikTok together with the actor Sandro Monzante and his coach, with whom he had previously shared a photograph.