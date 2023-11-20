Kinetic Consulting he threw Macky AIthe first platform of business consultancy based on artificial intelligence. This tool provides any organization with complete control for up to 55 different business areas. The platform was developed in collaboration with OpenAIand certainly represents a step forward in overcoming the challenges to the widespread adoption of AI in business contexts.

The main features of Macky AI

What makes Macky AI unique and peculiar is the ease with which this platform effectively tackles the main obstacles that often hold you back the large-scale implementation of AI in companies. Contrary to other solutions, no training is required preliminary for use by employees.

They can take advantage of the platform without having to figure out how to drive the AI to obtain correct results or evaluate the relevance of the output. This challenging work has already been done by Kinetic Consulting, the creators of the software. Platform users must answer up to three questions to get the desired output.

Macky AI’s designers have carefully considered the day-to-day requirements of key business departments and the types of suitable outputs that can be generated by a generative AI system. For example, the platform can generate a job description for a new employee or tackle more complex tasks such as creation of new business processes or the reorganization of existing ones.

Such requests, typical of traditional consultancy, are now simplified thanks to Macky AI, which aims to reduce costs associated with these daily activitiesallowing companies to delegate these tasks to their employees without resorting to expensive consultants.

Macky AI: conclusions

Eliminating the costs associated with these low-level activities, companies can now allocate resources and funds for higher-value initiatives, such as establishing business roadmaps and strategic growth plans. Even if the business needs are more complex and valuable will remain entrusted to traditional consultancy and especially, Human. There is, and will always be, human oversight of AI, especially to avoid harm to society.

The peculiarity of Macky AI lies in the fact that, in addition to offering support for more complex needs, also makes traditional consultants available to its users. The platform thus allows organizations to access the best of both worlds, all on one platform. This integration of artificial intelligence and human consultancy represents the future perspective in the consultancy sector.