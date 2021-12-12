The Forbes list of the world’s most powerful women revealed that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, was the business woman of the year.

This is the third time that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been left out of the top of the list. Over the past 18 years, the German has reigned supreme in the Forbes publication, losing only to the former US secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice (2004) and Michelle Obama (2010).

+ USA: prices keep rising at gas stations and supermarkets

Activist and philanthropist, voted one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020, MacKenzie has a net worth of $59.2 billion. About $38 billion of that fortune was added to MacKenzie’s account with Jeff Bezos’ divorce in 2019.

Committed to donating part of this fortune, it has already transferred US$ 4.1 billion last year alone to more than 300 North American philanthropic organizations, and in 2019 more than US$ 1.7 billion went to humanitarian causes.

THE top 10 with the most powerful women in the world was like this:

1 – MacKenzie Scott;

2 – Kamala Harris (Vice President of the USA);

3 – Christine Lagarde (President of the European Central Bank);

4 – Mary Barra (CEO of General Motors);

5 – Melinda French Gates (philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates, from Microsoft);

6 – Abigail Johnson (CEO of Fidelity Investments);

7 – Ana Patricia Botín (president of Santander);

8 – Ursula von de Leyen (President of the European Commission);

9 – Tsai Ing-wen (president of Taiwan);

10 – Julie Sweet (CEO of Accenture).

