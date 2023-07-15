Social network users have enjoyed imagining the spending spree of the ex-wife of the founder of Amazon

The wealthy founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos he has already recovered from the expensive divorce since MacKenzie Scottto the point of having already announced his intention to marry his new partner, the journalist and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, but in these hours we are returning to talk about MacKenzie Scott, mother of Bezos’ four children, and theimportant heritage halved in a few years.

What had been billed as the most expensive divorce ever, made official in 2019 after 26 years of marriage, had left MacKenzie Scott with the record amount of 36 billion dollars which had brought his personal wealth to touch 62 billion dollars in 2020, the following year. MacKenzie Scott, writer and philanthropist, continued to give charity unabated even after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, reaching donate 14 billion dollars to various organizations around the world.

The decline in MacKenzie Scott’s fortune — Therefore, a drop in the overall assets of the ex-wife of the man long considered the richest in the world is inevitable, but the US magazine Rare has tried to see better and something doesn’t add up. The 53-year-old, who married chemistry professor Dan Jewett in 2021 and divorced last January, also owns 4% of Amazon shares.

At the time of her divorce from Bezos each Amazon share was worth about $90, while today their value has risen to $135 and this means that MacKenzie Scott’s total assets should have risen compared to previous years.

This was not the case: from the estimated 62 billion dollars in 2020, today Scott's assets would be around 27 billion dollars. If we take away those 14 billion donated over the last few years, one wonders where the other 13 billion dollars have gone.

His business, of course, but that was enough to make social network users unleash the crazy calculations that are easy to do: spending 13 billion dollars in 4 years means spending 3.25 billion dollars a year, 270 million a month or 9 million dollars a day!