Businesswoman and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married a Seattle science teacher who teaches at her children’s school.

Scott – the richest woman in the world – released the news of her marriage to Dan Jewett in the Giving Pledge website, a philanthropic organization that encourages the world’s richest people to dedicate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

The couple expressed their gratitude “for the exceptional privilege it will be to collaborate to give away assets with the potential to do a lot of good when shared.”

Scott revealed Tuesday that donated more than $ 4 billion to 384 charitable organizations in the last four months.

He has a fortune of 53,000 million dollars. AFP

“I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know, and I joined her in a commitment to pass on tremendous financial wealth to serve others, ”said Jewett.

Scott’s children attend classes at the school where Jewett taught chemistry. It was at the institute’s facilities that the crush occurred, according to the Washington Post.

Lakeside School is considered elite private school in grades 5-12 and has the luxury of accrediting that Bill Gates himself studied in his classrooms.

The children attended this educational center until 2019. At the time of breaking ties with Bezos, many testimonies say the couple was often seen on campus with their children.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos agreed to their divorce after 25 years.

Jeff Bezos himself, according to the Washington Post, sent a congratulatory note in which he stated: “Dan is a great guy and I’m happy and excited for both of them.”

The marriage occurs almost two years after Scott and Bezos to divorce after 25-year marriage. The divorce agreement made her one of the richest people on Earth.

Mackenzie Scott currently owns a fortune of 53,000 million dollarsaccording to Forbes, after receiving a quarter of Bezos’ shares in Amazon.

Scott, who founded Amazon with her ex-husband, also benefited of the staggering growth of tech company stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the richest woman on the planet.

On September 2, 2020, she became the richest woman in the world.

Her estate has grown 81% since August 2019, shortly after she signed her divorce from Bezos. He is currently ranked the 22nd richest person in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, displacing Françoise Bettencort Meyers, heir to the L’Oreal emporium. Scott is 50 years old.

For his part, Jeff Bezos has been in a relationship with the television presenter Lauren Sánchez since 2019 and he just announced his engagement with her in December of last year.

SL