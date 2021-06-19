Magazine Fortune he estimated in 50 billion the wealth of the writer Mackenzie Scott, former wife of the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos. A separation that has paid off 4% of the shares of the tech giant, which are now worth over $ 3,000 per unit and which have continued to grow and very well throughout the pandemic.

Two years ago, Bezos’ ex-wife, who remarried to a Seattle science professor, promised she would dearn most of your money by joining the Giving Pledge initiative, used as a philanthropic tool by billionaires like Bill Gates is Warren Buffett. And it has kept its promise, with two million dollar donations first in July 2020 and then in December. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Scott donated approximately € 3.4 billion to food banks and racial justice, climate change and LGTBQ community rights organizations.

In the series of three donations were distributed nearly 7 billion dollars. And this with the coherence of a motto that the writer has repeated several times “generosity generates but sharing does more”. Often, however, the woman has tried to avoid advertising her actions by using assistants and e-mail which initially generated perplexity. And this is because very often voluntary associations and ordinary people are overwhelmed by Nigerian criminals who offer millions of dollars with the only risk of being scammed.

And in fact at the beginning, when the director of the Semillas Fund, a Mexican feminist organization, found in her e-mail a message from a consultant informing her that someone was interested in making a major donation but that the selection process should have been carried out in the strictest secrecy. .

Contentment but above all mistrust were the direct impressions of the director in front of this news. But shortly after the email was followed by an interview lasting over two hours, the request to see the accounting documents, reports and financial statements of the association founded 30 years ago.

The procedure, which took several months, gave a positive result but with a single request: the donor’s name was to be kept secret at all times. Tania Turner executive director of the Mexican fund said that “everything was magically mysterious and it was like being in a crime movie.”

The tough selection process the organization went through Semillas it was repeated 285 more times with philanthropic institutions dedicated to the arts, education, the fight against poverty, equality and social justice. On the list of associations that have received important support: a Mexican-American art museum in Texas, a Hispanic dance company in New York, a South African development organization, another against discrimination against Muslims, the Apollo theater in Harlem , universities in California, Texas and New Hampshire, philanthropic groups in Puerto Rico and India.

But all this “doing good” ultimately failed to keep it secret and then Scott came out declaring that “the world needs to listen and we must offer to those who have suffered from lack of funds. These people have been fighting for humanitarian progress for years without knowing if they will be able to have the money the next month ”.

Both the writer and her current husband Dan Jewett, professor of science in Seattle, they still do not want to give too much visibility to their activity and have remembered, however, that only in the United States non-profit organizations employ 10% of the workforce with, in addition, another 63 million volunteers.

Regarding the latest donation to the Semillas fund, the same director confirmed that “this is a significant figure that can help the fund for over 10 years. It is also a flexible and unrestricted donation. They have given us absolute confidence ”. Who knows if the powerful ex-husband Jeff took an example from this “modus operandi”.