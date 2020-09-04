MacKenzie Bezos is a woman of her word and she is willing to prove it. A little over a year ago, the businesswoman, philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, made a promise: that she would donate most of her fortune while she was alive. Now she is complying with it and has just announced a large donation of more than 1.4 billion euros to nine different causes.

The amount is not negligible, but it is still a crumb of his immense heritage. As the specialized magazine explained at the end of June Forbes, MacKenzie Bezos’ fortune had increased considerably in recent months: it has gone from having 31.3 billion euros to 46.5 billion. The reason is that, being the owner of a good part of Amazon, it has benefited from the increase in orders and therefore revenue generated by the pandemic on the platform. on-line.

Bezos, 50, has announced your donation via Twitter where he has also given other news: that he has left his married name behind and has taken Scott’s. Nor has she stayed with the Tuttle she had as a single, but has opted for this other, which was her middle name. They put it in honor of her grandfather and she has decided to be known by him from now on.

“Last year I made a commitment to return most of my wealth to the society that helped generate it, to do so carefully, to start early and keep the promise until the safe is emptied,” the philanthropist wrote in your profile on the platform Medium. “I have no doubt that anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort and of social structures that give opportunities to certain people and obstacles to countless others,” he reflects.

The novelist also explained that the pandemic has affected her, and that this has been a shock to this donation: “Like many, I have seen the first half of 2020 with a mixture of heartbreak and horror. Life will never stop finding new ways to expose the inequities in our systems; or to make us see the fact that such an unbalanced civilization is not only unfair, but also unstable. What fills me with hope is the idea of ​​what will come if each of us reflects on what we can offer ”. As Scott says, “Those who are concerned about recent events can make connections between the privileges they have enjoyed and the benefits they have taken for granted. From there, many will choose to share some of what they have with people whose equitable participation is essential for building a better world. “

Who was the wife of the founder of the Amazon platform between 1993 and 2019 was left with 31,000 million euros in shares – about 4% – of the great shopping site on-line after their divorce, in April of last year. Shortly thereafter she took advantage of an initiative called Giving Pledge, led for more than a decade by technology guru Bill Gates and investor Warren Buffett – second and fourth fortunes on the planet, respectively -, where all the signatories commit to donate most of their fortunes while they are alive. Jeff Bezos is not part of it.

“I began this task to fulfill my promise with the belief that my life had produced two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money that these systems helped me obtain and the conviction that the people who have experienced inequality are the best equipped to create solutions ”, explains the donor, who also tells the reasons why they have given their money to some organizations or others. “Last fall, I asked a team of nonprofit consultants who have key representation in historically marginalized groups of sexual, race and gender identity to help me find and evaluate organizations with a high impact on diverse causes. While this work is ongoing and will last for years, I post an update today because my own reflection after recent events has sparked a privilege that I had been overlooking: the attention I can bring to the organizations and leaders driving change. “

MacKenzie Scott then details to whom he has donated this money, which he has divided into nine causes: from those dedicated to racial equality and from the LGTBI community to those who fight against climate change, for public health, democracy or global development . In total, 1,675.5 million dollars, that is, slightly more than 1,425 million euros. As she herself highlights, “from this list, 91% of racial equality organizations are led by people of color, 100 of LGTBI are led by LGTBI people and 83% of those who seek gender equality are governed by women ”.

Among the 116 organizations to which he has donated money are from the Black Lives Matter movement to the foundation of Barack Obama or the George W. Bush research center, through universities such as Howard (considered “the black Harvard”), the World Central Kitchen founded by chef José Andrés, a center for the development of a transgender law, foundations against covid, to help small farmers, in pursuit of justice for Latinos, for black girls to learn computer codes or to help to the next generation of men to seek equality.