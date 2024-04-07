Millonarios confirmed bad news for his fans this Saturday: Its captain, David Mackalister Silva, will not be available for this Thursday's match against Bolívar, in La Paz, on the second date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Silva, 37, had already had a muscle problem that made him miss the first four games that Millonarios played in February, against Tolima, América, Nacional and Águilas Doradas.

He had just played the full match against Flamengo, in which Millonarios, playing the last half hour with one less due to the expulsion of Larry Vásquez, achieved a 1-1 that is exciting for what is to come in the Libertadores.

Mackalister Silva's diagnosis

Now, MIllonarios confirmed Mackalister's withdrawal in a statement. “Millonarios FC communicates that, after undergoing diagnostic tests and receiving the corresponding results, the player and captain David M. Silva presents a right gastroleus muscle injury,” the document says.

For now, the club has not communicated any time of disability of the blue captain, who He recently reached the figure of 400 games with the Millonarios shirt, with which he made his professional debut on November 6, 2005, against Bucaramanga.

In addition to Silva, Millonarios also gave a report on the defender's health status Jorge Arias. He has a “myotendinous lesion of the left rectus femoris.”

Nor have they been able to recover the full-back Danovis Banguero, who has not played since the first round of the League, against Medellín, and the central Andrés Llinás, who, according to his initial disability, will still be out for another week.

Millonarios plans to travel to La Paz on Monday for the game against Bolívar. In the League, their next match will be on Sunday, April 14, as a visitor, against Deportivo Pasto.

