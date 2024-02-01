At the start of the game between Millonarios and Alianza FC at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá on matchday 3 of the League, the blue captain David Macalister Silva He was injured and had to leave five minutes into the game.

The captain of the ambassador team, who had already been injured for a few weeks, could not continue in the game and was replaced by the attacker Santiago Giordana.



Macalister was injured in a play where he tried to reach for a ball and when trying to get it down he felt a puncture that immediately took him out of the game.

The player tried to continue but couldn't and left with signs of pain and discomfort. He was later seen with ice on the back of his right leg.

What does Macka have?

Alberto Gamero won the Super League with Millonarios. On the right, Mackalister Silva receives the trophy. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

This Thursday it was learned, unofficially, that the player Mackalister Silva suffered an injury hamstring of the right leg.

The medical protocol indicates that Silva must wait 48 hours from the moment of the injury to perform an MRI that will allow us to know in detail the degree of the injury.

Your initial disability time would be about two weeks. This means that Mackalister will miss at least the games against Tolima, América, Nacional and Águilas.

Millonarios currently also has an injury at the wheel Daniel Catanowhile waiting for the return of Daniel Ruiz from the Colombian under-23 team.

According to Alberto Gameroit is possible that the defender will return to the squad for the next game Juan Pablo Vargas.



SPORTS

