millionaires It wasn’t clear in the first half against Santa Fe, he was handcuffed, he couldn’t express his best football, having the ball wasn’t enough, but in the second half he improved, tied and was even able to win. Mackalister Silva, his best man.

Alvaro Montero: He could not be a hero in the penalty, but he had a block in the first half that prevented Santa Fe’s second goal. (6)

Israel Alba: He generated surprise with his projections and shots, he had an opportunity, in addition, he launched the centers he could. It was an offensive support (6)

Andres Llinas: villain in the first key play of the classic, that condemns him, he took the ‘Roca’ Sanchez ahead in the area. And it was a penalty and it was a goal. (4)

John Paul Vargas: the safest and most poised of the defense of Millionaires. He will miss him badly as he leaves for his selection. (6)

Omar Bertell: he choked the first goal. He lost the duel with goalkeeper José Silva, after a great projection. Behind him he suffered a lot from Santa Fe’s speed attacks. (4)

Larry Vasquez: inaccurate, slow on returns, he lost several key duels in the middle and had to resort to fouling. He received yellow. (4)

Mackalister Silva: the captain does not fail, he scored the tying goal, being located in the right place. He also put in a great pass, but Bertel could not finish. He was the best of Millionaires. Some missed passes do not tarnish his effort, his game and his goal. (7)

Daniel Ruiz: It was not noticed much, it is still at a level very far from usual. It looks like another Daniel Ruiz, but in the equalizing goal he did participate with a timely charge, and generated the penalty that the other Ruiz could not score. (5)

Andres Gomez: another that did not shine, in his only goal option he lost the duel with goalkeeper Silva. (5)

Daniel Catano: the clearest to generate play with his precise, short and long passes. (6)

Luis Carlos Ruiz: faded, dull. He participated in the equalizing goal, as if inadvertently wanting. Missed a penalty. Oh, and they disallowed a goal. His classic was nightmare. (3)

Jader Valencia: entered by Luis Ruiz (36 ST) and had no spark. (no note)

John Pereira: entered through Vásquez (36 ST). He had little work for him. (no note)

Diego Herazo: entered through D. Ruiz (41 ST). He didn’t stand out. (no note)

Yuber Quinones: entered through Gomez (41 ST). Anxious, and a deflected shot. (no note)

