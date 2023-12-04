The technician Nestor Lorenzo announced the list of players called up for the matches of the Colombia selection against Venezuela and Mexico, on December 10 and 16 respectively,

One of the players who caught the most attention on the list is David Mackalister Silvathe Millonarios steering wheel.

Silva, at 36 years old, receives his first call to the national team. This is a prize for the player who has long waited for this opportunity.

The National Team has already started its concentration and before joining the Millonarios midfielder spoke about his emotions upon being called up.

“Very happy, that part of my life is called happiness, I bristle, it is something I dreamed of and something I can fulfill, there are no words to express happiness“Mackalister told the media.

“Yesterday and today have been a roller coaster of emotions, but God’s timing is perfect and I am very grateful and happy,” he added.

Regarding how he found out about the call, Silva said: “It was curious, I didn’t know anything, I came to find out today in the morning. The one who told me was Uribe, who gave me three yellow, blue and red hearts, I thought they were going to give me bother, and then the teacher congratulated me.

Ⓜ️🇨🇴 @davidms06 about his first call to the Colombian National Team: “The truth is that I am very happy, like in the movie, this part of my life is called happiness. I still bristle, it’s something I dreamed of and that today, thank God, I can fulfill. There are no words to express happiness.” pic.twitter.com/5cy1949g0X — Caracol Deportes (@CaracolDeportes) December 5, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news